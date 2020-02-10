James O'Brien's instant reaction to Boris Johnson's project to build a bridge to Ireland

10 February 2020, 12:50

Downing Street has announced it is taking the first steps in a project to build a bridge to Northern Ireland. Having closely followed the Garden Bridge fiasco, James O'Brien admits he's not confident about it.

Boris Johnson has ordered his team to create a "scoping report" into a bridge from Scotland to Northern Ireland.

The 22-mile structure would span from Port Patrick on the west tip of Galloway in Scotland to Larne, just north of Belfast.

Experts claim it is one of the most dangerous stretches of water in the world, 1000ft deep at points and will require towers 1400ft long, bedded into the bottom of the sea and would also have to avoid an unmapped weapons dump from World War II.

James O'Brien gave his response to Boris Johnson's latest promise of a bridge
James O'Brien gave his response to Boris Johnson's latest promise of a bridge. Picture: Heatherwick Studios / LBC

Speaking about the project, James said: "For the Garden Bridge, he spent £40m+ and never laid a brick. Don't ask me how that happens.

"So having sold London a non-existent bridge, Boris Johnson is now pressing ahead with his plan to sell the entire country and bridge between Scotland and Ireland.

"It's almost as if he has three ideas in his head. 'Say something a little bit fruity about foreigners, they love that. Offer them a bridge. And say we'll get Brexit done'.

"So now he's going to try and flog us another bridge."

Watch his full reaction at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz heard from an eyewitness to Storm Ciara

Storm Ciara: "I saw dead sheep whizzing past me down the river"

22 hours ago

Matt Frei's interview with Dawn Butler got very fiery

Matt Frei's fiery conversation with Labour deputy leadership candidate Dawn Butler

1 day ago

Dawn Butler tells LBC why PM must stop "wrongful" deportation flight

Dawn Butler tells LBC why PM must stop "wrongful" deportation flight

17 mins ago

LBC Latest

The Nigel Farage Show

The Nigel Farage Show: watch from 6pm

Irish election: Fintan O'Toole separates fact from fiction for James O'Brien

Irish election: Fintan O'Toole separates fact from fiction for James O'Brien

Work under way on plans for Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge - Downing Street

Storm Ciara: Owner of B&B says guests forced to flee as building collapsed