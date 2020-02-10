James O'Brien's instant reaction to Boris Johnson's project to build a bridge to Ireland

Downing Street has announced it is taking the first steps in a project to build a bridge to Northern Ireland. Having closely followed the Garden Bridge fiasco, James O'Brien admits he's not confident about it.

Boris Johnson has ordered his team to create a "scoping report" into a bridge from Scotland to Northern Ireland.

The 22-mile structure would span from Port Patrick on the west tip of Galloway in Scotland to Larne, just north of Belfast.

Experts claim it is one of the most dangerous stretches of water in the world, 1000ft deep at points and will require towers 1400ft long, bedded into the bottom of the sea and would also have to avoid an unmapped weapons dump from World War II.

James O'Brien gave his response to Boris Johnson's latest promise of a bridge. Picture: Heatherwick Studios / LBC

Speaking about the project, James said: "For the Garden Bridge, he spent £40m+ and never laid a brick. Don't ask me how that happens.

"So having sold London a non-existent bridge, Boris Johnson is now pressing ahead with his plan to sell the entire country and bridge between Scotland and Ireland.

"It's almost as if he has three ideas in his head. 'Say something a little bit fruity about foreigners, they love that. Offer them a bridge. And say we'll get Brexit done'.

"So now he's going to try and flog us another bridge."

