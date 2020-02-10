Irish election: Fintan O'Toole separates fact from fiction for James O'Brien

Fintan O'Toole separates fact from fiction in the Irish general election after the historic moment Sinn Fein loosened the decades-long domination of two parties.

Left-wing republic party Sinn Fein has taken 24.5% of the vote compared to 22% for Fianna Fáil and 21% for Fine Gael, meaning no party will have a clear majority of seats.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has described the result as "seismic" and brands this shift as "something of a revolution in the ballot box."

Political journalist Fintan O'Toole explained this vote was remarkable because it has shown a clear emergence of a right left divide for the first time in 100 years.

Mr O'Toole went on to explain the voting system in Ireland and gave his prediction for the next government.

Watch the full video here.