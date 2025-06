Israel-Iran and Donald Trump: LBC caller impresses James O'Brien with her take

Israel-Iran and Donald Trump: LBC caller impresses James O'Brien with her take

By LBC

"The quality of this is staggering."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

James O’Brien listeners are impressed by caller Hafsah’s analysis of the Israel-Iran developments. It comes after Trump gives a two-week window for peace talks, as Iran and Israel launch further strikes.