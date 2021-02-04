'It's failed state territory': James O'Brien dissects 'mess' of Brexit developments

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien attempts to dissect the latest Brexit developments which he says have plunged the UK in to "failed state territory."

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has written to the EU Commission, demanding for the protocol to be changed in order to aid trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The amnesty on goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland ends in March, causing Mr Gove to ask the period to be extended until January 2023.

James surmised: "Having taken back control from the EU, Michael Gove is now begging the EU to reduce the friction at an Irish Sea border that Boris Johnson insists doesn't exist."

"Boris Johnson says that Matt Hancock will today deliver a speech or lay out the plans under which our border will finally supposedly be closed.

"Nadhim Zahawi the vaccines minister was on the radio a couple of hours ago saying actually no he won't."

James told listeners that while he is seeing the funny side, "that's failed state territory."

"The reality of what we're actually looking at right now in front of us today is almost, even by the standards of Brexit and Boris Johnson, is almost unbelievably bonkers."

Watch the full monologue above.

