'It’s like a Russian doll of idiocy': James O’Brien slams government over problems it 'created and denies'

12 October 2022, 13:54

By Hannah Holland

In a scathing monologue, James O’Brien accused the government of “failing to prepare to process the problems that they have simultaneously created and denied”.

This comes after a tumultuous few weeks for the UK economy saw the value of the pound fall, drops in pensions and surging mortgage costs amid growing concerns about a looming recession.

READ MORE: Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

James began his monologue by admitting that “there are other stories around today but I have a strong sense that we should not be talking about anything else".

He added: “I struggle a bit with that sense when I don’t see all of the media screaming from the same rooftops.

“But of course, as I keep reminding you and I’m going to have to keep reminding you probably forever, most of the media in this country gift-wrapped and sealed with a kiss, precisely the problems and the catastrophes that the country is now facing."

“Remember more money for the NHS, remember less red tape?” James asked.

“This is where it goes like a Kafka story, there is loads more red tape as a direct consequence of Brexit.”

A new report by the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee warns that UK regulators are "struggling to recruit and retain the skills they need to regulate effectively" following the UK’s exit from the EU.

The Competition and Markets Authority, Food Standards Agency and the Health and Safety Executive are all facing difficulties adapting to expanded roles after Brexit.

The Committee identified that consumers are at risk due to a shortage of vets to monitor food safety and animal welfare in abattoirs, toxicologists to assess food risks and chemical safety, and lawyers and economics to enforce competition law.

James said: “The Public Accounts Committee [is] warning that the government’s poor preparation and planning have combined with international, political realities to expose UK consumers and businesses to greater risks and costs.”

He added: “There’s nothing more important than that in the context of public accounts or in the context of British business.”

“The reason why the government has not prepared or planned for these problems is that the government is still in denial along with 52% of the British media, well 80% of the British media - they’re still denying that these problems exist", James remarked.

“Liz Truss stands up in public and talks about cutting red tape and nobody says, but we are massively increasing the amount of red tape”, he continued.

“We’ve become a third country with our biggest trading partner, and that means we need loads more regulation in order simply to carry on doing what we were doing before with no friction at all.”

James recalled a conversation with a previous caller, Sarah, who expressed concern about medical supplies coming into the UK for her disabled son after Brexit.

Continuing, he added: “The Health Secretary Executive is warning that Civil Service budget cuts, which Rees-Mogg is dancing around the room boasting about, are also likely to impede their ability to adapt to a post-Brexit regulatory environment."

“They’re denying the problems exist, failing to prepare a system that can process the problems, and then promising to reduce the number of people charged with providing the system that they’re failing to prepare to process the problems that they have simultaneously created and denied.

“It’s like a Russian doll of idiocy. Every time you open another one, there’s another one inside”, James said.

"They need help fixing problems that this government created and denies."

“If I’d flogged you this, I’d probably be talking about coronations and environmental protesters”, he explained, before admitting, “except I wouldn’t cause I’m too honest.

“I’d be self-flagellating myself on the radio, apologising to you every single day for ever treating someone like Nadine Dorries or Jacob Rees-Mogg or David Davis or Andrew Bridgen or Andrea Leadsom like valid contributors to public discourse.”

He added: “For pretending that somebody like Digby Pudding Jones had the first idea what he was talking about when he flogged this absolute nightmare to an utterly undeserving country.”

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet the mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: The mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet Parenting Mental Health, the charity that aims to end generational mental illness

This is James O'Brien's very best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the 'anti-growth coalition'

James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

Suella Braverman Rwanda policy

‘It’s moments like this that you realise how far we’ve fallen’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman for ‘dream’ to deport migrants
'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?'

'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' speech

'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

What has happened to the Tory party

James O’Brien: ‘What has happened to the Conservative party?

James O'Brien reacts to "humiliating" U-Turn

James O'Brien reacts to 'humiliating' U-turn by Truss and Kwarteng, saying they've lost credibility 'probably forever'

Tory

'All traditions are at best asleep and at worst destroyed': James O'Brien explores possibility of Labour govt

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

kwasi

'Economic chaos': Former Bank of England policy maker slams Chancellor's 'utterly incompetent' mini-budget

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

Trickle Down

James O'Brien exposes the 'almighty lie' behind trickle-down economics

donald trump

James O'Brien caller: I'd rather the crown above parliament than some Donald Trump-esque character

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

commonwealth

The Commonwealth is at risk according to caller who says the nations are in common but the wealth is in the UK

James and queue

The monarchy is using the queues to Westminster Hall as ‘good PR’ caller says

James newspapers

James O’Brien hits out at ‘culture of bullying’ in British media

police in parliament

James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

James O'Brien

James O'Brien's clash with retired police officer over proof needed to arrest someone

James O'Brien reacts as Tory MP slams Brexit mention in Eastenders

James O'Brien reacts as Tory MP slams Brexit mention in EastEnders

James O'Brien dissects Johnson's 'ludicrous' final speech

James O'Brien dissects Johnson's 'ludicrous' final speech

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien dismantles caller who voted Tory over 'political correctness'

James O'Brien dismantles caller who said Labour's red wall was lost over 'political correctness'
James O'Brian perfectly sums up what's going on at the moment

James O'Brien: The spat between Cummings and the PM is like Albert Square

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

This caller has abandoned the Tory party over the partygate scandal.

'I've been taken for a fool': Lifetime Tory voter joins Labour amid partygate scandal

LBC listeners 'heartbroken' by funeral worker who regrets not being lenient with Covid rules

Tearful funeral worker regrets enforcing Covid rules while No10 partied

James O'Brien's damning verdict of No10 parties

James O'Brien's damning verdict on No10 staff holding parties while Queen mourned

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

10 months ago

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

1 month ago

"They want more babies!"

Shelagh Fogarty slams cabinet member's idea to incentivise mothers to have children

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kate Garraway told Shelagh Fogarty on LBC that she’s been left feeling ‘very, very alone’ as she cares for husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway opens up on the struggles facing carers as she describes toll of looking after husband Derek Draper
Dame Rachel de Souza said making the school day longer was the “most straightforward approach” to support struggling parents.

Extend school hours to help parents with childcare costs, children’s tsar urges

Pictures of Leah Croucher from Thames Valley Police and one of the scene this afternoon from LBC

Human remains found in search for Leah Croucher, 19, who went missing three years ago while on her way to work
Liz Truss speaking at PMQs today

Lady isn't for turning...on public spending! Truss vows to stick to her pledge despite £60bn debt in PMQs
Russian soldier in front of stolen CCTV camera

Russian soldier 'set up a stolen CCTV camera from Ukraine in his flat' - unwittingly creating 'his own Big Brother'
Lucy Letby (l) allegedly tried to kill a baby girl four times before succeeding

'Cold-blooded' children's nurse Lucy Letby ‘murdered baby on fourth attempt & sent parents sympathy card’
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

King Charles inauguration

Calls for a bank holiday to celebrate King's coronation next May

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to after a 57-year-old man was stabbed in a 'random' attack in Trinity Square

Man stabbed by stranger in 'random' daylight attack near Tower of London

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again