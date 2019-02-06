James O'Brien Asks Brexiter Whose Plan He Voted For 10 TIMES

6 February 2019, 15:02

After Donald Tusk said there was a "special place in hell" for people who promoted Brexit without a plan, James O'Brien asked for people angry with him whose plan they voted for. This was the only man who tried.

In a speech alongside Irish leader Leo Varadkar, the European Council president said: "I have been wondering what that special place in Hell looks like for those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of a plan to carry it safely."

James agreed that none of the leaders behind Brexit seemed to know how they were going to carry them out, so asked any voters whose plan they voted for.

Vivian was the only Brexit voter who called in... but he simply wouldn't answer James' simple question.

James O'Brien had to ask the same question again and again
James O'Brien had to ask the same question again and again. Picture: LBC

The LBC presenter asked time and time again "Whose plan did you vote for?" but each time, Vivian would only say "I voted to leave".

James ended up asking the question 10 times before the four-minute conversation finished.

Watch the clip at the top of the page.

