James O'Brien: "Government has made the same mistake again over school meals"

26 October 2020, 13:08 | Updated: 26 October 2020, 13:12

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien questioned why the Government made the "avoidable mistake" of voting against free school meals for children during the holidays when they U-turned in July over the same, relevant issue.

This comes as Downing Street is being put under mounting pressure to reverse the vote on providing free school meals over the holidays in England.

In response, many councils of both political stripes in England have pledged to provide free school meals, alongside many local eateries countrywide.

James questioned why this "increasingly absurd" decision was made when the backlash for the Government was "easily avoidable."

"How have they managed to dig themselves into such a deep hole?" James asked, pointed out that the rationale for providing free meals for school age children in July and August "applies as much today as it did in the summer."

"We gave them free meals because the circumstances of coronavirus is so unprecedented - and they still are," James said, "that's the bit I can't get past. How have they managed to make the same mistake again?"

"From where I'm sitting they've just done exactly the same thing again, with the possible difference being that this time they won't reverse course and do the right thing better late than never."

"Somewhere in that power structure, somebody presumably thinks that doing the right thing in June was the wrong thing, and having done the wrong thing in June, which the massive majority of the country considered to be the right thing, they're now going to do in October, which the massive majority of the country - regardless of their political hue."

James referenced some of the Tory MPs who have spoken out against this, including senior Tory Robert Halfon who voted against the the decision, and Tobias Ellwood, who has said he would vote the opposite way if it was put in front of the House having heard the alternative provisions.

"Whether you love them or loathe them, they've literally run at full speed into a roadblock that they dismantled in June - 48 hours late, after some nonsense about not knowing about it," James said, "back in June they had an absolute mare and they just about pulled themselves through it...and they've just, it would appear, done it all over again.

"I don't understand how."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien caller's theory on reason behind Government's school meals vote

James O'Brien caller's theory on reason behind Government's school meals vote
James O'Brien: The PM's "ludicrous pantomime politics" are useless during Covid

James O'Brien: The PM's "ludicrous pantomime politics" are useless during Covid
The government insists it's investing in the welfare system to support the most vulnerable families.

James O'Brien's epic monologue on the hypocrisy of the free school meals issue
James took a look at what the conversation may have gone like

James O'Brien takes a look at Boris Johnson's ministerial "team sheet"
'You're brilliant': James O'Brien praises NHS contact tracer

'You're brilliant': James O'Brien praises NHS contact tracer

The caller's answer even seemed to surprise James

'Complete non-compliance' is cause of high Covid levels in Oldham, caller tells LBC

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Infuriated caller brands Welsh lockdown 'sinister'

Wales has become 'a very sinister place' due to lockdown, caller fears

21 hours ago

Coronavirus record will not stop Trump's reelection, former assistant predicts

Coronavirus record will not stop Trump's reelection, former assistant predicts

1 day ago

Peak District businesses suffer as tier system impacts surrounding regions

Peak District businesses suffer significantly as tier system impacts surrounding regions

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson made the promise while visiting a hospital in Reading

PM says no child will go hungry at Christmas amid backlash over free school meals
Tesco in St Mellons near Cardiff blocked off one of the toiletries aisles

Tesco apologises after suggesting sanitary products were 'non-essential' in Wales
File photo: Cyclists travel through Richmond Park as the Government launches a strategy to get more people cycling

Drivers 'urged to be aware that cyclists are allowed to ride side-by-side'
Prince Harry spoke of his experiences learning of unconscious bias

Prince Harry says he didn't know of unconscious bias until he 'walked in Meghan's shoes'
The government wants all hospital food to be 'delicious'

Matt Hancock calls for 'really high quality hospital food... everywhere'
Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Matt Hancock tells LBC it's 'right' the public stepped in to help over school meals
Restaurants across the country offered free school meals to kids over half term

PM 'to increase funds for poorest families' amid free school meals row
EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier walks to a meeting in London on Friday

Talks on post-Brexit trade deal continue as Barnier stays in London
Racism row: Callers debate whether 'offensive words' can be used 'in context'

Callers debate whether 'offensive words' around can be used to talk about race 'in context'
Matt Hancock tells LBC Test and Trace chiefs "need our thanks"

Matt Hancock tells LBC Test and Trace chiefs "need our thanks"