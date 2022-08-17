James O’Brien astonished with ‘ice queen of Brexit’ Liz Truss over her leaked comments

17 August 2022, 13:40

By Rashi Agarwal

James O’Brien was shocked with Tory leadership contender Liz Truss' views on British working culture after Brexit.

Tory leadership contender Liz Truss made baffling private audio comments on UK workers who she said lack the "skill and application" compared to the Chinese.

James O’Brien called Liz truss the “ice queen of Brexit'' over her views that are ‘bogus and dishonest’.

He said: “That’s astonishing on so many levels.”

“It’s astonishing because she has been hiding in plain sight since she published her ridiculous book.

“It’s astonishing because she actually dismantles the whole motivation behind Brexit for example, it’s utterly bogus, dishonesty demonisation of migrants.

“It shows that she knows, which is terrifying. I would rather have a vampire in charge that doesn’t realise they’re a vampire, than a vampire who knows they’re a vampire but is pretending not to be.

“The admission from Liz Truss, the ‘ice queen of Brexit’ vying to become Boris Johnson mark two. The admission in private when she didn’t realise the comments would be made public, that blaming bad stuff on Europe and migrants is dishonest, bogus, and daft. That’s incredible”

Liz Truss questioned the UK's productivity in the leaked private recording, she said: "There's a fundamental issue of British working culture.

"Essentially, if we're going to be a richer country and a more prosperous country, that needs to change. But I don't think people are that keen to change that."

She added there was a "slight thing in Britain about wanting the easy answers", before saying: "But actually what needs to happen is more... more graft. It's not a popular message."

Ms Truss was a minister in the Treasury between 2017 and 2019 who is running to be the next UK PM.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson's inaction on cost of living crisis

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson and his potential successors' inaction on cost of living crisis

James O'Brien's expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'Footballers should stop play and take the knee if fans shout racist abuse,' says James O'Brien caller

'Footballers should stop play and take the knee if fans are racist,' says James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien reacts to Truss's 'pathetic and bigoted' suggestion she'll 'ignore' Sturgeon if PM

James O'Brien reacts to Truss's 'pathetic and bigoted' suggestion she'll 'ignore' Sturgeon if PM

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's 'explosive' Beergate reaction

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's explosive Beergate reaction

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Boris Johnson's resignation speech

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Boris Johnson's resignation speech

'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

James O'Brien savages those still backing Boris Johnson - 'Complicit in catastrophe!'

James O'Brien savages those still backing Boris Johnson - 'Complicit in catastrophe!'

Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call

Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call

James O'Brien: 'Toddler Boris Johnson won't set Covid rules, he'll appease childish mask-refusers'

James O'Brien: 'Toddler Boris won't set Covid rules, he'll appease childish mask-refusers'

James O'Brien: 'Starmer's Brexit plan can't include EU until Leave admits they're wrong'

James O'Brien: 'Starmer's Brexit plan can't include EU until Leave admits they're wrong'

James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over Extinction Rebellion hypocrisy

James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over XR protest hypocrisy

James O'Brien reacts as MP Chris Pincher's career hangs in balance amid groping allegations

James O'Brien reacts as MP's career hangs in balance amid groping claims

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter
James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

'If not cancel culture, what're you going to call it?': James O'Brien points out 'problem' with Online Harms Bill

James O'Brien points out the 'problem' with the Online Harms Bill

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

8 months ago

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irresponsible' and for 'publicity', says ex-US ambassador to China

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit an 'irresponsible mistake' chasing 'publicity', says ex-US Ambassador to China

11 days ago

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man was killed in Poland Street on Monday

Man, 60, charged with murder after fatal stabbing near Oxford Street

Police and forensics officers at the scene of the shooting in Toxteth

Man dies after Liverpool shooting as police hunt suspects on e-bikes

Sewage discharge alerts have been issued for many of the UK's beaches

Sewage alerts issued for almost 50 beaches in England and Wales

Mr Chail is accused under the Treason Act

'I'm here to kill the Queen', crossbow-armed man accused of treason told guards at Windsor Castle, court hears
Firefighters tackle the blaze in Southwark this morning

Firefighters tackle huge blaze in Southwark railway arches with train services 'severely disrupted'
An amber warning for thunderstorms has been isssed

Amber thunderstorm alert for London and south east warning of flooding, power cuts and lightning strikes
Matt Forde complained about a baby at his show

Comedian sparks row after complaining about crying baby 'derailing' Edinburgh Fringe show

Thomas O’Halloran, 87, has been named as the victim in the stabbing in Greenford in west London. Police issued CCTV of a suspect today

Hunt for suspect seen 'fleeing with knife' after grandfather, 87, stabbed to death riding mobility scooter
Let's hope this is only the start of the solution for the victims of the infected blood scandal

LBC Views: Let's hope this isn't the end for the victims of the infected blood scandal

Grant Shapps has announced he is planning a shake-up of cycling laws

Bikes could get registration plates under shake-up of laws for cyclists