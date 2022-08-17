James O’Brien astonished with ‘ice queen of Brexit’ Liz Truss over her leaked comments

By Rashi Agarwal

James O’Brien was shocked with Tory leadership contender Liz Truss' views on British working culture after Brexit.

Tory leadership contender Liz Truss made baffling private audio comments on UK workers who she said lack the "skill and application" compared to the Chinese.

James O’Brien called Liz truss the “ice queen of Brexit'' over her views that are ‘bogus and dishonest’.

He said: “That’s astonishing on so many levels.”

“It’s astonishing because she has been hiding in plain sight since she published her ridiculous book.

“It’s astonishing because she actually dismantles the whole motivation behind Brexit for example, it’s utterly bogus, dishonesty demonisation of migrants.

“It shows that she knows, which is terrifying. I would rather have a vampire in charge that doesn’t realise they’re a vampire, than a vampire who knows they’re a vampire but is pretending not to be.

“The admission from Liz Truss, the ‘ice queen of Brexit’ vying to become Boris Johnson mark two. The admission in private when she didn’t realise the comments would be made public, that blaming bad stuff on Europe and migrants is dishonest, bogus, and daft. That’s incredible”

Liz Truss questioned the UK's productivity in the leaked private recording, she said: "There's a fundamental issue of British working culture.

"Essentially, if we're going to be a richer country and a more prosperous country, that needs to change. But I don't think people are that keen to change that."

She added there was a "slight thing in Britain about wanting the easy answers", before saying: "But actually what needs to happen is more... more graft. It's not a popular message."

Ms Truss was a minister in the Treasury between 2017 and 2019 who is running to be the next UK PM.