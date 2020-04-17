James O'Brien's beautiful call leaves listeners in tears

17 April 2020, 14:27

This is the beautiful call during James O'Brien's Friday Thank yous that left listeners in tears.

As James was asking people to call in to say thank you to people who are heroes during the coronavirus lockdown, but not included in our Thursday night applause.

Rosie called in, wanting to say thank you to her granny's cleaner/carer Jackie, who sounded the alarm when her granny had a stroke earlier this week.

It was already a very emotional call, but then Rosie said something that brought a tear to his eye.

She said: "Something you said has been really supportive. You said that when your dad passed, you knew that he knew how much he was loved. And there's absolutely no doubt that my gran would know exactly how much she was loved."

James O'Brien heard this beautiful call from Rosie
James O'Brien heard this beautiful call from Rosie. Picture: LBC

After that lovely moment, James told her: "You've set me off now.

"Thank you Rosie, for making me feel good that I've served a purpose in your life as well.

"If that's it, if that's my contribution to public discourse, I'd be proud of it and I think my dad would be too.

"Just the idea that you can never tell people that you love them too much. Because when the time comes when they're no longer there, then that knowledge that the person you've lost knew how much you loved them can be an enormous comfort."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz had a fiery row with a caller over foreign nurses

Maajid Nawaz has furious row with caller over immigrants working in the NHS

4 days ago

Lord Heseltine: Boris is fundamental to getting Britain back on its feet after coronavirus

Boris is vital to UK's fight back against coronavirus says Lord Heseltine

6 days ago

Jeremy Hunt lists the coronavirus measures UK should be adopting from Asia

Jeremy Hunt lists the coronavirus measures UK should be adopting from Asia

37 mins ago

LBC Latest

Coronavirus: Work has begun on plan to ease lockdown restrictions, No 10 says

All In Challenge: Act with DiCaprio, hang with Bieber or present with Ellen
James O'Brien's response to people flouting two metre rule on Westminster Bridge

James O'Brien's response to people flouting two metre rule on Westminster Bridge

Coronavirus: Britain warned to prepare for up to six waves of COVID-19 in next year