James O'Brien Believes Northern Ireland Will Leave The UK After Brexit

31 January 2019, 13:12

James O'Brien reveals he can't see how Northern Ireland can remain in the United Kingdom after Brexit.

Around 18 months ago, James predicted that we will either get no deal or no Brexit - and if it's no deal, then the Irish border will become a major issue.

And during a segment with LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood, James admitted he felt a united Ireland may be just around the corner.

He said: "I've said no deal or no Brexit for about 18 months and I think that's more likely now than ever.

"I can't see Northern Ireland surviving as a member of the United Kingdom, post-Brexit.

"Northern Ireland voted Remain and the sectarian legacy, astonishingly in a generation, has gone right off the boil.

"And self-interest and economic health will see people presented with the choice of staying in that union or that union - and we've made it a choice.

"I never thought I'd see a united Ireland in my lifetime, but after the programme today, I'm going to put £20 on it."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Theo also pointed out: "When Martin Selmayr, who's now Jean-Claude Juncker's number two, turned around and said the price of Brexit would be Northern Ireland, everybody threw their hands up in horror.

"He's now virtually taken over their side of the negotiations."

