James O'Brien's Bizarre Row With Caller Over What Theresa May Should Have Done

24 May 2019, 11:56

This is the bizarre moment a caller insisted Theresa May should have left the EU on WTO terms - and also not left on WTO terms.

After Theresa May's resignation, James O'Brien was asking what she could have done differently to have got Brexit over the line.

That's when Stuart called in, saying he's delighted that Mrs May had set the date she would step down and explained she should have gone for a harder Brexit.

James summed up his call: "What you've said in the space of this conversation Stuart is on the one hand you've said we should have definitely left on WTO terms.

"And then you said in the same breath that we should have threatened to leave on WTO terms and that would have made them do our bidding.

"Do you see why they can't both be true?"

But Stuart insisted: "You've got it, you've finally understood what I said!"

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

James responded: "Oh good, so we should definitely have left on WTO terms, but we should also have threatened to do it to get an agreement.

"I'm glad we've got some clarity in the end.

"She should have left on WTO terms and she also shouldn't have left on WTO terms, but should have threatened to do so."

