James O'Brien Explains Why Boris Would Rather You Talk About Buses Than Brexit

26 June 2019, 12:24

James O'Brien gave an explanation of Boris Johnson's dead cat theory - showing why he would rather talk about painting buses than Brexit or the row with his girlfriend.

Nick Ferrari got headlines around the UK yesterday for asking Mr Johnson 26 times whether the picture of him apparently having made up with Carrie Symonds was a recent photo.

But also getting attention was another interview the former Foreign Secretary did in which he said he relaxed by turning wine boxes into buses.

That made James think of something Mr Johnson said in 2013 about what you should do if you're losing an argument.

James O'Brien explained Boris Johnson's dead cat theory
James O'Brien explained Boris Johnson's dead cat theory. Picture: PA / LBC

Mr Johnson said: ""Let us suppose you are losing an argument. The facts are overwhelmingly against you and the more people focus on the reality the worse it is for you and your case.

"Your best bet in these circumstances is to perform a manoeuvre that a great campaigner describes as 'throwing a dead cat on the table mate'.

"That is because there is one thing that is absolutely certain about throwing a dead cat on the dining room table and I don't mean that people will be outraged, alarmed, disgusted. That is true, but irrelevant. The key point says my Australian friend is that everyone will shout 'Jeez mate, there's a dead cat on the table.'

"In other words, they will be talking about the dead cat, the thing you want them to talk about and they will not be talking about the issue that has been causing you so much grief."

James explained how he was now using the bus when we should be talking about how his Brexit deal or about why he apparently misled the public with the photo of him making up with his girlfriend.

