James O'Brien On Brexiteer James Dyson's Decision To Build His New Car In Singapore

Sir James Dyson was one of the leading businessmen to back Brexit. But James O'Brien points out he's decided to to manufacture his new car in Singapore... who have just signed a trade deal with the EU.

The engineering company have decided to locate their "advanced automotive manufacturing" facility in Singapore, where their electric car will be built.

The move is sure to be controversial given that Sir James Dyson is an outspoken proponent of Brexit. And James O'Brien pointed out he chose Singapore because he wanted tariff-free access to the European Union.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

More to follow...