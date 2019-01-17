James O'Brien Brilliantly Sums Up The May-Corbyn Lack Of Talks

James O’Brien found the perfect phrase to sum up the reason that Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn

The Labour leader has refused to take part in cross-party talks to find a Brexit solution unless the Prime Minister rules out the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

And speaking on his LBC show, James summed up the position we now find ourselves in.

He said: “Jeremy Corbyn won’t talk to Theresa May until she does the thing that the Chancellor says they are going to do.

"But she won't talk to Jeremy Corbyn because she won't do the thing that the Chancellor says they are going to do.

"And you're supposed to pick a side somehow in this unholy mess."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

