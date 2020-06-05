James O'Brien caller on why Brits "don't care" about the increasing Covid-19 death toll

5 June 2020, 13:23

By Fiona Jones

This James O'Brien caller gives his theory on why people have become apathetic to the mounting coronavirus death toll.

His call came after James's reflection that on 3 June the UK had more deaths than the 27 EU countries combined - yet on that same day the Prime Minister applauded the government's efforts in the Commons.

There's an element of "blind tribalism" for Conservative voters who are defending the government's coronavirus strategy despite the mounting death toll, said caller Ian.

Trying to rationalise the public's mindset during the crisis, he said a "big chunk of it is apathy...people lost faith not only in the government but in their fellow electorate."

Despite Jacob Rees-Mogg's suggestion on LBC that Grenfell victims should have used "common sense" and evacuated the burning building, and despite Boris Johnson's litany of discriminatory comments during his time as a columnist, they were still voted in, Ian said.

"People will probably forget about all that and vote them in in four years time," Ian said.

James O&squot;Brien said people will "defend" the PM despite the death toll
James O'Brien said people will "defend" the PM despite the death toll. Picture: LBC/PA

James countered, "People won't just forget about it, they'll defend it...Johnson knew exactly what he was doing when he threw some red meat to the Islamophobes and the racists, but that wouldn't make you apathetic about a death toll, would it?"

Ian said many people did get angry about it but "what's the point? This chap still got a majority of 80."

He continued that Neil Kinnock allegedly lost an election for falling over on a beach and yet nowadays politicians can lie and get away with it.

James said, "If you've said to me they're so delighted with what they've been given, which is essentially lies and racism, that they won't even get angry...and lose faith when their countrymen and women on an unprecedented and entirely unavoidable scale. The more you think about it the more staggering it becomes."

He posited that maybe the state of the UK is so awful that people are looking the other way.

Ian said, "We need to not give up and I do worry with things like the Madeleine McCann story...they'll use this as a chance to bury bad news...the public are just pawns on a chessboard to these people."

"The only way back to normality is reality and coronavirus has given the most compelling evidence yet that they hate reality," said James.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz's moving plea to demonstrators to remain peaceful

Maajid Nawaz's moving plea to demonstrators to remain peaceful

5 days ago

UK has a duty to protect Hong Kongers - Chair of Foreign Affairs Select Committee

UK has a duty to protect Hong Kongers from tightening Chinese control

6 days ago

Dentist union chief lambastes government's "poor" handling of reopening practices

Dentist union chief lambastes government's "poor" handling of reopening practices

3 hours ago

LBC Latest

James Utting: 'Evil predator' jailed after posing as girl to entice boys to send naked pictures

Trump suggests George Floyd is happy about US jobs numbers: 'It's a great day for him'

NBA restart plan will deliver high level of play, says Mike Tuck
James O'Brien's call with a former US prosector was so eye-opening

Attorney's "jaw-dropping" account of how US police get away with brutality