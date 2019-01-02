James O'Brien Takes On Caller Angry At Sadiq Khan's Political Fireworks

2 January 2019, 15:05

This caller said he was annoyed by the political message in London's fireworks, so James O'Brien went through Sadiq Khan's message line by line to see what he's so annoyed about.

Describing the New Year's fireworks in the capital, the Mayor said: "We, in my opinion, are one of the greatest cities in the world; one of the reasons we are one of the greatest cities in the world is because of the contribution made by Europeans. I think diversity is a strength and I think what tonight is about is celebrating that diversity."

Edward insisted Mr Khan should not be allowed to make a political comment in a public way, but James was unclear what he's so unhappy about, seeing it was designed to be a message of reassurance for EU citizens living here.

Edward said: "The London Eye was depicted as the EU flag. If you were a Brexiteer, you weren't supposed to look at the fireworks at all. Apparently, they're not for you.

"It's a bit of a snub for the people who voted Brexit."

But James pointed out: "No it isn't, because you don't want the people who are European Union citizens here to feel unwelcome, do you?

"So what's wrong with telling them that they're welcome? That's what the fireworks said."

The caller insisted: "The idea is that by voting for Brexit, you chose to make those people feel unwelcome."

But James told him: "No you didn't. How dare you let anyone say that they know why you voted for Brexit.

"You voted for Brexit and accidentally 3million have ended up feeling unwelcome, so you're very grateful to Sadiq Khan for articulating the fact that you don't want them to feel unwelcome.

"And not only that, but he's done it through the medium of fireworks."

