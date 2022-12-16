James O'Brien caller believes PM would preside over the demise of UK railways

By Ellen Morgan

"Never say never," James O'Brien conceded after jumping to disagree with this caller's suggestion of the Prime Minister presiding over the demise of Britain's rail network.

James O'Brien asked his listeners how they formed their views on strike action, as the railways strike for a third time this week.

Raymond in Rosyth called in and said those who are anti-strike are the same people who have been "voting in the Conservatives through stupidity".

"You express yourself very well but I do want to know where you get your opinions from if that is not a silly question," James pressed.

The caller explained how he had lived through the miner’s strikes under Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s and insisted the current government don’t care about reaching a deal with the unions who are organising walkouts.

He claimed: "They don’t care if they win this battle or lose this battle, they’re out in two years."

James recognised the link between the miner strikes and today's strikes because they both occurred under a Conservative government.

However, he said the "crucial" difference between then and now is that there is "no earthly way" Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would preside over the demise of the railway system the way Margaret Thatcher did with the mining industry.

The caller disagreed saying, "I think he might try it".

"Come off it! a country without rail?" James responded.

Pondering the chance of it James said: "Never say never...but it would be more complicated than the situation with the miners."

READ MORE: Union Boss Mick Lynch warns of 'five more months' of strike misery next year

Rail workers are currently staging a 48-hour walkout as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions.