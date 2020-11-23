"Christmas Covid relaxation will mean another year of hell," says James O'Brien caller

By Fiona Jones

This James O'Brien caller branded it "really stupid" to relax restrictions at Christmas, ahead of the Prime Minister's expected announcement that lockdown rules will be softened during the festive period.

Boris Johnson is set to deliver a statement today about England's route out of lockdown via a strengthened three-tier system.

The prime minister will speak in the House of Commons at around 3:30pm and will later give a televised address to the nation where he is expected to explain how the Covid measures will be relaxed in time for Christmas for "limited socialising".

It was announced on Sunday that families will be able to "bubble up" and enjoy Christmas together across all four UK nations.

Caller Clare told James that "we should just stay as we are" and not loosen restrictions because if this happens, "we will have another year of hell."

She said that if rules are relaxed, "we'll spread it all again": "I just think it's really stupid, I'd love to see my mum and dad, my children...but it's just one year."

The caller told James she's not prepared to risk infection as her father and mother are both over 60 and instead want to prioritise protecting everybody.