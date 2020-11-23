"Christmas Covid relaxation will mean another year of hell," says James O'Brien caller

23 November 2020, 12:29 | Updated: 23 November 2020, 13:05

By Fiona Jones

This James O'Brien caller branded it "really stupid" to relax restrictions at Christmas, ahead of the Prime Minister's expected announcement that lockdown rules will be softened during the festive period.

Boris Johnson is set to deliver a statement today about England's route out of lockdown via a strengthened three-tier system.

The prime minister will speak in the House of Commons at around 3:30pm and will later give a televised address to the nation where he is expected to explain how the Covid measures will be relaxed in time for Christmas for "limited socialising".

It was announced on Sunday that families will be able to "bubble up" and enjoy Christmas together across all four UK nations.

Caller Clare told James that "we should just stay as we are" and not loosen restrictions because if this happens, "we will have another year of hell."

She said that if rules are relaxed, "we'll spread it all again": "I just think it's really stupid, I'd love to see my mum and dad, my children...but it's just one year."

The caller told James she's not prepared to risk infection as her father and mother are both over 60 and instead want to prioritise protecting everybody.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien outlines PM's logic of relaxing Christmas Covid rules

James O'Brien outlines PM's logic of relaxing Christmas Covid rules
'The Windrush compensation scheme has an uncomfortable echo of original problems'

'The Windrush compensation scheme has an uncomfortable echo of original problems'
Covid: James O'Brien disagrees with caller over international travel during Christmas

Covid: James O'Brien disagrees with caller over international travel during Christmas
The caller said she was on the verge of tears as she spoke to LBC

Caller almost in tears as she explains how minor conviction impacted her whole life
James O'Brien caller: 'I'm really cross that we're still talking about Jeremy Corbyn'

James O'Brien caller: 'I'm really cross that we're still talking about Jeremy Corbyn'
James O'Brien caller: 'The Scottish independence movement is outward-looking'

James O'Brien caller: 'The Scottish independence movement is outward-looking'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz's furious criticism of tiered lockdown proposal

Maajid Nawaz's furious criticism of tiered lockdown proposal

22 hours ago

Support for Priti Patel shows politicians are 'disengaged with people,' argues caller

Support for Priti Patel shows politicians are 'disengaged with people,' argues caller

1 day ago

Sadiq Khan: A lot of life replicates The Thick of It with aggressive people in power

Sadiq Khan: A lot of life replicates The Thick of It with aggressive people in power

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kent police issued an urgent warning after the shell was discovered

Police issue alert over fears someone took metre-long 'wartime shell' home
Shamima Begum

Shamima Begum case has 'wide implications' for other IS brides, lawyer tells LBC
Boris Johnson will be holding a news conference later today

LIVE: PM to announce post-lockdown Covid plans for England

Vegans are more likely to suffer fractures than meat eaters, the study has suggested

Vegans more likely to suffer broken bones, study suggests

Boris Johnson, pictured visiting the Oxford vaccine centre, is to outline plans for new Tiers later

Oxford vaccine milestone hailed ahead of PM’s winter Covid plan
A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Hackney on Sunday night

Woman fighting for life after shooting in Hackney, east London
William and Kate said in a heart breaking Instagram post on Sunday that the dog had passed away

William and Kate tell of sadness after beloved dog Lupo dies

The Supreme Court will hear Shamima Begum's case today

Supreme Court to hear whether Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to UK
A coronavirus tier and alert system will be put back in place in England after lockdown

Covid: New tier 1, 2 and 3 rules after England lockdown

Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

Oxford Covid vaccine: What are the side effects and how effective is it?