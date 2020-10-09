James O'Brien caller explains why increasing numbers believe in QAnon conspiracy theory

9 October 2020, 15:35 | Updated: 9 October 2020, 15:38

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller provided James O'Brien with a fascinating breakdown of why people become avid believers in the QAnon conspiracy theory.

QAnon is an unfounded conspiracy theory which says that President Donald Trump is waging a covert war against paedophiles in the government, business and the media who worship Satan.

Ben in Chigwell began his conversation with James by telling him that he had friends who have been taken in by the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Speaking of one of those friends, Ben said: "He believes every single possible conspiracy you can think of. He often shares things with me. It feels like a bit of a recruitment drive sometimes. Have you ever noticed that?"

Unsurprised by Ben's words, James replied: "Yes, well it is. They're trying to sign you up because they're inviting you into 'the know', aren't they? They're inviting you into the 'secret knowledge' that other people are still too blind to see."

Read more: "Disturbed" caller tells James O'Brien: "I've lost a great friend to conspiracy cult Q-Anon"

Ben then proceeded to break down why people start believing in conspiracy theories such as QAnon.

He told James: "I think sometimes when people feel frustrated that they have no control over their lives and their destinies, they need something to explain why they haven't.

"And the idea, that...[they will] never do anything because of an outside influence stopping them and manipulating them and controlling them, gives them a level of comfort."

Ben also criticised QAnon believers for how they "forget what they said five minutes ago".

He said: "At the beginning of lockdown they were totally and utterly convinced we were going under martial law. Where's that gone?"

The caller also spoke of the "absolute idiocy" of QAnon believers sharing 1984 memes without having read the book.

He said: "There's two-minutes of hate in 1984, which is where people turn up [and] get angry [at] why someone with 'questionable' views tells them who is at fault. That sounds like Trafalgar Square a couple of weeks ago to me mate."

Towards the end of the call, Ben predicted the level of belief in "far-out, weird, fringe concepts" would "ease once lockdown eases".

"I think it will ease once lockdown eases because I think...[when] people [are] under duress and stress, it comes out in weird ways."

He added: "There will always be that fringe, but I think it will ease."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien: "The Remain campaign was run in an idiotic way"

James O'Brien: "The Remain campaign was run in an idiotic way"
'Sadiq Khan is running TfL into the ground' - Shaun Bailey responds to London cycle lane closure

'Sadiq Khan is running TfL into the ground,' Shaun Bailey tells LBC
Jamie Oliver tells James: "We have got to protect the trust and the capacity to be best of practice, and to not stack it high and sell it cheap."

Jamie Oliver tells James O'Brien his fears for food standards post-Brexit
'We're world leaders in this': Expert gives optimistic breakdown of UK electricity generation

'We're world leaders in this': Expert gives optimistic breakdown of UK electricity generation
James O'Brien caller explains why NHS test and trace "doesn't work"

James O'Brien caller explains why NHS test and trace 'doesn't work'
James O'Brien caller: "International test and trace app was available since February"

James O'Brien caller: "International test and trace app was available since February"

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Patel's asylum 'overhaul' won't stop migrants coming to the UK, insists caller

Patel's asylum 'overhaul' won't stop migrants coming to the UK, insists caller

4 days ago

No-deal Brexit 'reasonably probable outcome' of talks, warns former EU representative

No-deal Brexit 'reasonably probable outcome' of talks, warns former EU representative

6 days ago

'We have no other income and nobody is helping' - Musician furious at controversial 10pm curfew rule

'We have no other income and nobody is helping': Musician furious over 10pm curfew

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The chancellor has unveiled a new scheme to help support workers affected by the pandemic

Rishi Sunak: Govt to pay two-thirds of wages for businesses closed due to Covid-19
The university halls, called The Courtrooms, are owned by the University of Bristol

Bristol University halls in self-isolation after 40 students test positive for Covid
Commuters in masks on the Tube as covid cases rise in London

Further Covid restrictions in London 'inevitable' soon, Sadiq Khan warns
There was a warning today that the virus is 'getting out of control'

Coronavirus 'is getting out of control,' says skills minister
Northern cities are facing a rise in covid cases

Coronavirus LIVE: UK R value drops to between 1.2 to 1.5

The ONS said there had been a 'marked increase' in cases

'Marked increase' of covid-19 in England with estimated 224,400 cases
The WFP won the 2020 prize for its continued efforts to combat world hunger

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to World Food Programme for fighting global hunger
The high street fashion giant is on the brink of collapse

Fashion giant Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group on brink of collapse
Sophie, Countess of Wessex is self isolating after coming into contact with a Covid-19 case

Sophie, Countess of Wessex self-isolating after coming into contact with Covid-19 case
The football fans were relegated to watching penalties through the window

Scottish football fans watch Euro 2020 clash at pub windows after 10pm curfew