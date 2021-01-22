James O'Brien caller explains why UK has worst Covid death rate in the world

By Fiona Jones

This caller told James O'Brien his theory on why the UK currently has the worst Covid death rate in the world.

Britain currently has the worst daily coronavirus death rate in the world, Oxford University research shows.

The data has found an average of 935 daily deaths over the last week was the equivalent of more than 16 people in every million dying each day with Covid.

Caller Joe theorised the reason: "The Government have failed to understand exponential growth and failed to learn the lesson of exponential growth two or three times now.

"If case numbers are going up, you have to act. You have to do something if your R number is above 1 it is only going to get worse and you're going to have to act sooner."

He continued: "It's almost as if by delaying the decision it makes the decision easier, but it's only going to have a worse outcome. You've got to realise that if you're the decision-maker."

"You can delay and delay until you haven't got any decisions to make because the only decision is a bad one."

James quoted columnist Raphael Behr who posited that the PM delays making a decision until the solution is obvious - however all the other options that are far better have been left far behind.

"That does actually explain why we've ended up where we've ended up," James said.

Joe pointed out that while European countries were locked down on March 12 2020, and the UK was the only place with schools and restaurants open - he reflected that he was "locking down his life" and branded it "ridiculous" businesses were still going.

James reflected on the old adage: "Having failed miserably in the first wave and seen the UK's deaths be among the worst in the world, they thought...the definition of insanity is doing the same thing again and hoping for a different result.

"I think that's where we are for the third time now."