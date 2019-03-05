James O’Brien Vs "Ignorant" Caller Who's Against Homosexuality Being Taught At Schools

5 March 2019, 14:04 | Updated: 5 March 2019, 14:07

James O’Brien did battle with this LBC caller who did not want his son to be taught about homosexuality at school.

Michael from Guildford even attempted to bring incest into the argument, so James told him: “This is why you need to teach the kids, otherwise they grow up to be as ignorant as you”.

The row was over a school in Birmingham which has suspended lessons about LGBT rights and homophobia following a backlash from parents.

Parkfield Community School saw protests over its No Outsiders programme - with 100 people demonstrating outside the school gates last month.

James O'Brien vs caller who doesn't want his son to be taught about homosexuality at school
James O'Brien vs caller who doesn't want his son to be taught about homosexuality at school. Picture: LBC

Michael agreed, saying he wouldn’t want his son being taught about homosexuality at primary school age.

After trying to dig deeper into his argument, James asked him: “Being heterosexual is normal and so is being homosexual, why have you got a problem with your son being taught that?”

Michael replied: “Well, I don’t agree with your statement.”

“Which bit?” James said.

Michael responded: “What bit do you think?”

To which the LBC presenter said: “I think you disagree with me saying being homosexual is normal, but I don’t want to put words in your mouth.”

“I don’t know what normal is,” Michael said. “If homosexual [sic] is normal, I don’t know what normal is.”

Watch what happened next above…

