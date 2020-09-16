James O'Brien caller in Germany makes an example of UK's "shocking" test system

16 September 2020, 16:06

By Fiona Jones

This caller in Frankfurt told James O'Brien he has had a coronavirus test after a sports match on Saturday - and the test centre came to his club. He compared this to the UK's "shocking" test system.

Nick in Frankfurt is the general manager of a sports club - after matches on Saturday it transpired some of the players were positive with coronavirus and by Wednesday, the sports club had set up a testing centre in their grounds.

Nick told James he had had a coronavirus test less than an hour ago along with all people involved at the weekend.

Nearly 200 people have been tested and they've "turned on a sixpence since Saturday," James observed.

James asked, considering that swift and efficient action, what Nick thought of the UK's testing system - especially after LBC's Westminster Correspondent Ben Kentish found that no coronavirus tests are available in England's top ten hotspots.

Read more: Testing, testing...Govt announces urgent review after LBC probe

The caller told James O'Brien his sports club has set up a test centre since Saturday
The caller told James O'Brien his sports club has set up a test centre since Saturday. Picture: PA/LBC

"It's shocking," Nick said, reasoning, "Germany can process lots more tests because they have the lab facilities here. They have a huge network of functioning labs plus officials, qualified trained scientists that can do it."

James accepted that this will explain some of the gulf between England and Germany but "we've had since April to get this right."

"Quite why Britain hasn't improved exponentially since April of 2020 is confusing to us all."

James reflected Nick has "won" today's conversation, having come live on LBC just after a test that was set up in his own sports club.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James seemed to question why the testing system in the UK was not as efficient as the one in the Faroe Islands

Caller highlights stark difference in testing regime between Faroe Islands and UK
James O'Brien: Testing fiasco in Covid hotspots 'failure of political leadership'

James O'Brien: Testing scandal in Covid hotspots 'failure of political leadership'
James O'Brien's instant reaction to the Brexit bill passing vote

James O'Brien's instant reaction to the Brexit bill passing vote
James O'Brien caller "ashamed to be British" after new Brexit bill proposed

James O'Brien caller "ashamed to be British" after new Brexit bill proposed
"But it doesn't matter anymore, we lost, it's over, that ship has sailed," James said.

James O'Brien: Argument on Brexit is 'over, that ship has sailed'
James O'Brien baffled by Brexiters 'queuing up' to support new bill

James O'Brien baffled by Brexiters 'queuing up' to support new bill

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

'Corporates who pretend to be woke are not your friend' warns Maajid Nawaz

'Corporates who pretend to be woke are not your friend' warns Maajid Nawaz

3 days ago

Gina Miller calls for Attorney General to resign over Brexit advice

Gina Miller calls for Attorney General to resign over Brexit advice

4 days ago

Schools in England began welcoming back pupils in all year groups for the autumn term this month.

Children's Commissioner tells LBC Covid testing is vital for keeping schools open

1 hour ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson has admitted the UK does not have enough testing capacity

Testing scandal: 'We don't have enough testing capacity', Boris Johnson admits
The antique sculptures were discovered after a UK-based dealer had put one up for sale

Stolen antique sculptures to be returned to India after 40 years missing
Andy Burnham made the statements during his virtual press conference

Andy Burnham calls for testing priority to be given to Covid hotspots
Lord Keen said he had not yet heard back from the PM about his resignation

Lord Keen: Government law officer hands in resignation over Brexit row
The baby girl is said to have suffered 'catastrophic' injuries when she was two days old

Two people arrested on suspicion of murder after baby's death
Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson: Care home rules need to be 'toughened up'

File photo: Norwich City will host fans at Carrow Road this weekend

Supporters to attend English professional football matches for first time since March
People drinking and dining out in Soho, London

London could see pub and restaurant curfews if Covid cases spiral
Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale

Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale from 8pm

File photo: A man and woman walk down Commercial Street in Aberdare

Local lockdown introduced in region of south Wales as coronavirus cases rise