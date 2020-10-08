James O'Brien caller: "International test and trace app was available since February"

8 October 2020, 12:44 | Updated: 8 October 2020, 12:50

By Fiona Jones

This caller told James O'Brien there has been readily available international test and trace software since February, as England's contract-tracing figures show this week has seen the fewest amount of people contacted since it began.

The Government's contact-tracing programme failed to reach more than 30% of close contacts of people who tested positive for the Covid-19 in England in what is the worst week on record since the beginning of Test and Trace.

Caller Grant works for an international health information system based out of Norway and they were "very very quickly" able to set up an international track and trace app "within a couple of weeks."

"The other thing about this piece of software is it is entirely open source so the British Government if they wanted to use it, they could just take it and and they wouldn't have to pay a fine for it," he said.

The caller confirmed James's clarification that this was different from the "Google/Apple app that we rejected, spent billions developing an alternative to, and then reverted back to when our own efforts failed miserably."

"Have you got a view on why in October we haven't got the test, trace and isolate system in place that according to you, Norway had nailed by February?" James asked.

The caller posited that from talking to those in the civil service, "there is a very Victorian level of working at the upper levels...and there's a lack of shifting [to] adopt technological things."

James said a reluctance to adopt new technology could be a reason, "although you'd think that with the coronavirus it'd be the monster at the door that would focus the mind."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Consultant enlightens James O'Brien on measures UK should have taken in lockdown

Consultant enlightens James O'Brien on measures UK should have taken in lockdown
James O'Brien fears failure to use first lockdown wisely will mean mass rejection of second lockdown

James O'Brien fears "failure to use first lockdown wisely" will mean mass rejection of second lockdown
Government handling Covid like a political campaign, public health expert tells James O'Brien

Government handling Covid like a political campaign, expert tells James O'Brien
James O'Brien caller's reason for UK's 'failing' Covid strategy 'the best he's heard in a long time'

James O'Brien caller's reason for UK's 'failing' Covid strategy 'the best he's heard in a long time'
James O'Brien theorises the UK's "weaponised reality denial" started with the anti-vaxxer movement

"We are world leaders in reality denial": James O'Brien on why Covid guidelines aren't followed
Supermarket worker admits she cannot enforce mask-wearing

'We can't even deal with shoplifters' - store worker says she cannot enforce mask-wearing

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Patel's asylum 'overhaul' won't stop migrants coming to the UK, insists caller

Patel's asylum 'overhaul' won't stop migrants coming to the UK, insists caller

3 days ago

No-deal Brexit 'reasonably probable outcome' of talks, warns former EU representative

No-deal Brexit 'reasonably probable outcome' of talks, warns former EU representative

5 days ago

'We have no other income and nobody is helping' - Musician furious at controversial 10pm curfew rule

'We have no other income and nobody is helping': Musician furious over 10pm curfew

19 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police say more than 150 people were at the event

Police break up 150-strong rave in derelict London pub and fine organiser £10,000
Coronavirus is deadlier than flu and pneumonia combined, according to the ONS

Coronavirus deadlier than flu and pneumonia combined, ONS figures show
TfL staff are taking more time off for union activities under Sadiq Khan

Bill for TfL staff on union duties almost doubles under Sadiq Khan
The two BA planes took off from Heathrow for the final time today

Last two Boeing 747s in BA fleet take off from Heathrow for the final time
Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick: Local lockdowns 'haven't given results we would have wanted'
The Duke of Cambridge has launched the contest to devise ways to save the environment

'10 years to repair the planet': Duke of Cambridge launches new climate prize
An inquiry has been launched into the handling of the coronavirus crisis

MPs launch inquiry to scrutinise Government handling of covid crisis
Manchester could be hit with the new restrictions from Monday

10 million people in northern England face tougher lockdown from Monday
'You're not much fun' - Nick Ferrari confronts caller who wants Halloween trick-or-treating banned

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who wants Halloween trick-or-treating cancelled
'Where's your data?': Nick Ferrari confronts Robert Jenrick over 10pm curfew

'Where's your data?': Nick Ferrari grills Robert Jenrick over 10pm curfew