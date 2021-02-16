James O'Brien caller likens Brexiteers to people who dislike Meghan Markle

By Fiona Jones

This James O'Brien caller explains why the mindset of some Brexiteers is similar to those who dislike Meghan Markle.

This caller Rueben pointed out that Prince Harry treats his wife with utter equality and does not expect her to "stay in her lane."

"It is so foreign to some people out there that they see it as a power grab and they feel they have to contest it, they feel they have to oppose it," he said, "they feel obliged to fight it."

James said it quite fittingly mirrored the line 'if you've spent your whole life enjoying privilege equality feels like oppression.'

James continued: "When you talk of power, the constant refrain: 'I don't care if I get poor, I don't care if I lose my job, I don't care that I've lost all my freedoms, I don't care that my children's lives have been diminished, I don't care if there's a border in the Irish sea, I don't care that there's no red tape even though I voted to remove it. I don't care because I love that it upsets you."

"That's the closest that these people ever get to feeling that they have power."

Rueben responded: "It's an entitlement to power and therefore an entitlement to leverage whatever position of hypocrisy that acquisition or leveraging of that power.

Earlier in the show, James also said it is "hardly surprising" Harry and Meghan have left England due to the abuse received in the media, which he outlined in Monday's show by comparing headlines about the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex.

James also on today's show took on another caller who condemned Harry and Meghan for 'bolting' to the United States despite the UK "investing so much" in them.