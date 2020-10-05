James O'Brien caller on 16,000 missing cases: 'I suggest Government updates its software'

5 October 2020, 14:02 | Updated: 5 October 2020, 14:07

By Fiona Jones

This caller told James O'Brien that the technical glitch meaning almost 16,000 cases were unreported was "definitely incompetence" and suggested the Government tries updating the spreadsheet software.

Public Health England has apologised after a technical glitch meant nearly 16,000 cases of coronavirus went unreported.

A staggering 15,841 cases between 25 September and 2 October were left out of the UK daily case figures, it has transpired.

The problem was reportedly caused by an Excel spreadsheet reaching its maximum file size, which stopped new names being added in an automated process. The files have now been split into smaller multiple files to prevent the issue happening again.

James O'Brien put this to those who know much more about databases than himself and received pretty unanimous verdicts.

Caller Terry told James, "I think this is definitely incompetence. The reason for that is you can now go down to a million lines on Excel and you can go across to xxx number of columns.

"So first thing is it looks like they're using old software," he said, explaining to James that the Government may be using an old version of the Excel software.

He explained that if the software had the limit of only a certain amount of entries "and someone wasn't concentrating" then 16,000 test results could easily be left off without being noticed.

"You go in there, you do copy paste, you get 64,000 lines, you put your thumbs up and think great," Terry said, "it really doesn't take a genius to know that if you've got ten lines and you put 11 lines in, there isn't going to be an eleventh or twelfth line."

James summarised that it was "categorically human incompetence" that led to this situation.

"I would suggest to the Government who are spending billions and billions of pounds of our money for fun at the moment that they just contact Microsoft and update their software to the latest version," Terry said.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's reaction after 16,000 coronavirus cases were missed

James O'Brien's reaction after 16,000 coronavirus cases were missed from daily figures
Welsh First Minister admits sometimes feeling lonely when making coronavirus decisions

Welsh First Minister admits sometimes feeling lonely when making coronavirus decisions
'Reasonable people end up believing completely mad things' - Q'Anon conspiracy theory broken down on LBC

'Reasonable people end up believing completely mad things' - QAnon conspiracy theory explained
James O'Brien's reaction to President Trump testing positive for coronavirus

James O'Brien's reaction to President Trump testing positive for coronavirus
James O'Brien calls for SNP MP Margaret Ferrier to resign

James O'Brien calls for SNP MP Margaret Ferrier to resign

The caller said he thought the MP should resign her role

'I don't want an apology, I want a resignation' Margaret Ferrier's constituent says

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Patel's asylum 'overhaul' won't stop migrants coming to the UK, insists caller

Patel's asylum 'overhaul' won't stop migrants coming to the UK, insists caller

22 hours ago

No-deal Brexit 'reasonably probable outcome' of talks, warns former EU representative

No-deal Brexit 'reasonably probable outcome' of talks, warns former EU representative

2 days ago

Would you challenge someone not wearing the mask properly?

'Do you intervene when you see people not doing the right thing?' Shelagh asks

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wales is "actively considering" imposing restrictions on people visiting from Covid hotspots in the rest of the UK

Wales 'actively considering' quarantine for visitors from UK Covid hotspots
Boris Johnson said in May that the UK would have a "world-beating" system to track and trace Covid-19

Excel spreadsheet blamed for 16,000 missed Covid-19 cases

"Cineworld staff could become care workers," says work and pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey

"Cineworld staff could become care workers," says work and pensions secretary
Cineworld's UK sites will close from Thursday, it has been confirmed

Cineworld confirms plans to temporarily shut all UK sites

Far right groups are said to be trying to spread covid-19 in ethnic minority communities (file image)

Far-right 'exploiting coronavirus crisis to try to recruit people'
Academics say a Government awareness campaign about long Covid is need to highlight the issue

Academics urge Government to launch 'long Covid' awareness campaign
US President Donald Trump briefly left hospital on Sunday to thank supporters

President visits supporters outside hospital as polls point to Trump slump
Over 16,000 positive coronavirus tests have been added to official numbers

Almost 16,000 coronavirus cases added due to system glitch

The Chancellor said "hard choices are everywhere"

Chancellor warns UK can't "borrow our way" out of Covid-19 crisis
'It makes absolutely no sense' - Nightclub owner blasts government over 10pm curfew rule

Nightclub owner tells LBC he is legally challenging 'nonsensical' 10pm curfew