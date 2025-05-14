James O'Brien's callers feel 'targeted' by Labour's immigration rhetoric

By LBC

"A Muslim friend of mine has a plan B."

00:56 - Hassan worries second-generation immigrants like himself won’t be ‘welcome’ in the years to come.

07:01 - Yasser gives his perspective as a first-generation immigrant skilled worker.

11:53 - Jabulani questions Keir Starmer’s remark of a ‘squalid chapter’ of rising inward migration.

16:44 - Pamir came to the UK eight years ago when ‘diversity was a value’.