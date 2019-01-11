James O'Brien: I Can't Forgive Corbyn For His Incompetence While Government Falls Apart

James O'Brien told a Jeremy Corbyn supporter that he doesn't think he can forgive the Labour leader for his incompetence in opposition to a government that is falling apart.

A YouGov poll last week put the Conservatives six points ahead of Labour, despite the chaos surrounding Brexit.

James agrees with many of the policies and beliefs that Mr Corbyn has but has found himself increasingly frustrated by other aspects of his persona and politics.

When Chris in Queen's Park called up to insist that he should be behind Corbyn, James told him: "I think he's disingenuous, I don't think he's very bright.

"I think his heart is in the right place on most issues, but I think, like a lot of very left-wing people, he thinks that historical anti-Semitism is somehow punching up against an overprivileged minority of society, but actually it is just a prejudice and I'm very troubled by some of his past actions and associations.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"I'm baffled by why he won't expose himself to proper interviews. I don't understand why, if he's the Messiah, he can't come into every studio in the country where he'll be more than welcome and lay out the case for the future and the case for him to be Prime Minister, because if he can't sell himself, what can he sell?

"Look at that Tory Party. Look at a party that claims to be an umbrella that both Anna Soubry and Andrew Bridgen can both shelter. A party that claims to be a home for both Jacob Rees-Mogg and Kenneth Clarke. A party that claims to be a homogenous entity which both Iain Duncan Smith and Dominic Grieve can subscribe.

"The party is falling to pieces and with a decent Labour leader, it could have been finished off for generations.

"That's why I don't think I'll ever be able to forgive Jeremy Corbyn for his incompetence and his ineffectiveness."