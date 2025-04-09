James O'Brien challenges caller to provide evidence of Israeli accountability

James O'Brien challenges caller to provide evidence of Israeli accountability

By Madeleine Wilson

James O'Brien goes back and forth with caller Gary, who claims that Israeli soldiers would be court-martialed if found guilty of killing Palestinian paramedics.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

While Gary insists that Israel has an independent judiciary and that accountability exists, he’s unable to provide any concrete examples.

James challenges him to back up his belief with evidence, pointing out that confidence in justice systems should be based on proof, not assumption.

It comes as eight Red Crescent personnel, six Civil Defence workers, and a UN worker were killed in the shooting before dawn on March 23 by Israeli troops conducting operations in Tel al-Sultan, a district of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The IDF has said Israeli troops opened fire on unarmed medics and aid workers - in an incident in which 15 people - were killed due to a "perceived threat".

The conversation between James and caller Gary evolves into a broader discussion about whether Israel's military is genuinely held accountable for its actions in Gaza, with James urging the caller to move beyond abstract faith in the system.