James O'Brien's Powerful Reason Why Children MUST Be Taught Sex Education

James O'Brien read one line which makes an extremely powerful case why all children should be taught sex education.

A primary school in Birmingham that taught pupils about homosexuality has stopped the lessons after complaints from parents.

On Friday, parents said around 600 Muslim children, aged between four and 11, were withdrawn from the school for the day in protest.

But James O'Brien asked why anyone wouldn't want their children to learn about sex education.

He said: "I'm going to tell you something horrible. I'm going to tell you that something you will never forget, something so utterly and unspeakably gross that it will burn itself into your cerebral cortex and never be removed.

"What I'm about to tell you involves footage seen by police investigating paedophilia. And I remember a phrase. It haunts me, this phrase.

"I'm just going to tell you what a little girl was recorded saying on a film being investigated by a paedophile unit. 'Do all little girls do this with their Daddies?'

"And that's why, tolerance and welcoming rhetoric not withstanding, kids in primary schools need to be taught about sex education. They need to be taught about relationships.

"They also, for different reasons, need to be taught about homosexuality and how it's a perfectly normal position. But that phrase. Why wouldn't you want your little girl to be taught at school that 'No, Daddies don't do that.'

"Why wouldn't you want your little girl to be taught that? Why wouldn't you want every little girl in the world to be taught that?"