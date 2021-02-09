James O'Brien clashes with caller over employers requiring staff to have Covid jab

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment James O'Brien clashed with a caller who believes employers requiring staff to be vaccinated is "quite a dangerous route to go down".

His comments came after figures revealed that 91% of the over 80s have had their first jab, 95% of those aged 75-80, and 93% for care home residents.

Terry in Orpington began his exchange with James by justifying why he thinks employers mandating that staff be vaccinated is "quite a dangerous route to go down".

He said: "The reason for [my stance] is I think that as individual human beings we have the basic right to choose what goes into our body, what other people put into our body and what we do with our body..."

James responded: "They're not compromising your freedom to refuse medicine."

Terry then asked: "But if workplaces start saying you can only work for [them] if you've had the jab, where's that going to end?"

James replied: "We'll, it's going to end with workplaces saying you can only work for [them] if you've had the jab. That's where it's going to end, Terry."

The LBC host later added: "If the NHS said you can't come to work unless you've been vaccinated, I would lead the applause for them every night of the flipping week."

Separately, over 70s who haven't been offered a Covid-19 vaccine in England are being urged to book an appointment, as the Health Secretary announced almost 1 in 4 adults have had at least one jab.