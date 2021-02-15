James O'Brien compares shocking difference between headlines about Meghan and Kate

15 February 2021, 14:33

By Fiona Jones

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are expecting a second baby, James O'Brien reflects how differently the media has portrayed the Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge.

The Queen and the rest of the royal family are said to be "delighted" after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting a second child.

`As Meghan Markle's name reemerged in headlines, James pointed out how juxtaposing sentiments are in headlines about Meghan and Kate - despite the subject matter being identical.

The headlines on each topic are from the same outlet.

Headlines on the Duchesses pictured touching their baby bumps

Kate Middleton: "Not long to go! Pregnant Kate tenderly cradles her baby bump while wrapping up her royal duties ahead of maternity leave - and William confirms she's due any minute now"

Meghan Markle: "Why can't Meghan Markle keep her hands off her bump? Experts tackle the question that has got the nation talking: is it pride, vanity, acting -- or a new age bonding technique?"

Headlines on the Duchesses liking avocados

Kate: "Kate's morning sickness cure? Prince William gifted with an avocado for pregnant Duchess"

Meghan: "Meghan Markle's beloved avocado linked to human rights abuse and drought"

Headlines on the Duchesses' Christmas plans

Kate: "Carole wins granny war! Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will spend second 'private' Christmas with the Middleton family rather than joining the Queen at Sandringham"

Meghan: "Doesn't the Queen deserve better than this baffling festive absence? RICHARD KAY examines the impact of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision not to spend Christmas with the royal family"

Headlines on the Duchesses protecting their brand

Kate: "Kate and Wills Inc: Duke and Duchess secretly set up companies to protect their brand - just like the Beckhams"

Meghan: "A right royal cash in! How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle trademarked over 100 items from hoodies to socks SIX MONTHS before split with monarchy - with new empire worth up to £400m"

Headlines on rejecting the 'stiff upper lip' of royal life

Kate: "STIFF UPPER FLIP Prince William blasts monarchy’s ‘stiff upper lip’ tradition and backs Harry’s admission of his mental anguish after death of mother Diana"

Meghan: "ROYAL RIFTS Prince Harry and Meghan ditched British stiff upper lip – is this a good thing? Sun parents and kids are torn"

Headlines on the Duchesses' wedding flowers

Kate: "Why you can always say it with flowers"

Meghan: "Royal wedding: How Meghan Markle's flowers may have put Princess Charlotte's life at risk"

James pointed out to listeners that these different headlines are about the same flowers used at each wedding.

Headlines on the christenings of the Duchesses' children

Kate: "Beaming Kate gazes lovingly at sleeping Prince Louis as she and William attend his christening in their first appearance as a family of five (but the Queen misses big day)"

Meghan: "Revealed: The Queen won't be at Archie's christening because Meghan, Harry and the mystery godparents planned to baptize him TODAY but had to rearrange when they realised Her Majesty and Prince Charles were already busy"

James reflected, "Two Christenings, neither of which could the Queen attend, two completely different headlines."

Headlines on the Duchesses' sartorial choices

Kate: "Kate's stylish coat coordinated perfectly with the Queen"

Meghan: "How Meghan Markle's confusion over a hat nearly got her into big trouble with the Queen"

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's lockdown roadmap announcement

James O'Brien reacts to PM's lockdown roadmap announcement

"The Chancellor refuses to meet me over 3 million excluded," says Annaliese Dodds

'The Chancellor won't meet me over 3 million excluded,' says Anneliese Dodds
James O'Brien is 'utterly unsurprised' hotel quarantine scheme 'fell at the first hurdle'

'Unsurprising': James O'Brien reacts to hotel quarantine scheme 'falling at first hurdle'
James O'Brien theorises how Government 'keeps getting away with Covid mistakes'

James O'Brien theorises how Government 'keeps getting away with Covid blunders'
James O'Brien reels off all Brexit 'bad news' from the last two days

James O'Brien reels off all Brexit 'bad news' from the last two days
James O'Brien caller describes the type of people who break Covid travel rules

Caller brands people breaking Covid quarantine rules 'idiots'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise

Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise

1 day ago

Donald Trump 'will wind up in a courtroom' within a year, former Deputy Solicitor General predicts

Donald Trump 'will wind up in a courtroom' within a year, former Dep. Solicitor Gen. predicts

2 days ago

Anti-vaxxers have particularly targeted BAME groups, warns leading nurse

Anti-vaxxers are targeting BAME groups, warns leading nurse

1 hour ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prison guards feel like "lambs to slaughter" over rising Covid infections, LBC has been told

Prison officers 'lambs to slaughter' as prison Covid infections quadruple
Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin has called on the government to reopen pubs

Wetherspoons boss says pubs are 'on their knees' and need to reopen
Covid: Clincally vulnerable next to be called for their coronavirus vaccine

Covid-19 vaccine: Who counts as clinically vulnerable?

Caroline Flack died a year ago today

Caroline Flack: Friends remember Love Island presenter to mark year since her death
Coronavirus cases have fallen in almost 95 per cent of local authorities

UK Covid cases fall by almost 95%, new figures show

Covid vaccine trials with children have begun in the UK

Will children get a Covid-19 vaccine?

Boris Johnson Downing Street press conference

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson holds Downing Street press conference
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained
Boris Johnson will set out his roadmap out of lockdown on February 22

Boris Johnson: ‘Cautious but irreversible’ route out of lockdown could include key dates
The Prime Minister said people won't need vaccine passports to go to the pub

PM: Vaccine passports for foreign travel 'in the mix' but you won't need one for pub trips