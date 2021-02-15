James O'Brien compares shocking difference between headlines about Meghan and Kate

By Fiona Jones

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are expecting a second baby, James O'Brien reflects how differently the media has portrayed the Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge.

The Queen and the rest of the royal family are said to be "delighted" after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting a second child.

`As Meghan Markle's name reemerged in headlines, James pointed out how juxtaposing sentiments are in headlines about Meghan and Kate - despite the subject matter being identical.

The headlines on each topic are from the same outlet.

Headlines on the Duchesses pictured touching their baby bumps

Kate Middleton: "Not long to go! Pregnant Kate tenderly cradles her baby bump while wrapping up her royal duties ahead of maternity leave - and William confirms she's due any minute now"

Meghan Markle: "Why can't Meghan Markle keep her hands off her bump? Experts tackle the question that has got the nation talking: is it pride, vanity, acting -- or a new age bonding technique?"

Headlines on the Duchesses liking avocados

Kate: "Kate's morning sickness cure? Prince William gifted with an avocado for pregnant Duchess"

Meghan: "Meghan Markle's beloved avocado linked to human rights abuse and drought"

Headlines on the Duchesses' Christmas plans

Kate: "Carole wins granny war! Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will spend second 'private' Christmas with the Middleton family rather than joining the Queen at Sandringham"

Meghan: "Doesn't the Queen deserve better than this baffling festive absence? RICHARD KAY examines the impact of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision not to spend Christmas with the royal family"

Headlines on the Duchesses protecting their brand

Kate: "Kate and Wills Inc: Duke and Duchess secretly set up companies to protect their brand - just like the Beckhams"

Meghan: "A right royal cash in! How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle trademarked over 100 items from hoodies to socks SIX MONTHS before split with monarchy - with new empire worth up to £400m"

Headlines on rejecting the 'stiff upper lip' of royal life

Kate: "STIFF UPPER FLIP Prince William blasts monarchy’s ‘stiff upper lip’ tradition and backs Harry’s admission of his mental anguish after death of mother Diana"

Meghan: "ROYAL RIFTS Prince Harry and Meghan ditched British stiff upper lip – is this a good thing? Sun parents and kids are torn"

Headlines on the Duchesses' wedding flowers

Kate: "Why you can always say it with flowers"

Meghan: "Royal wedding: How Meghan Markle's flowers may have put Princess Charlotte's life at risk"

James pointed out to listeners that these different headlines are about the same flowers used at each wedding.

Headlines on the christenings of the Duchesses' children

Kate: "Beaming Kate gazes lovingly at sleeping Prince Louis as she and William attend his christening in their first appearance as a family of five (but the Queen misses big day)"

Meghan: "Revealed: The Queen won't be at Archie's christening because Meghan, Harry and the mystery godparents planned to baptize him TODAY but had to rearrange when they realised Her Majesty and Prince Charles were already busy"

James reflected, "Two Christenings, neither of which could the Queen attend, two completely different headlines."

Headlines on the Duchesses' sartorial choices

Kate: "Kate's stylish coat coordinated perfectly with the Queen"

Meghan: "How Meghan Markle's confusion over a hat nearly got her into big trouble with the Queen"