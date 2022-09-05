James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

James O’Brien remarks how “incredible” it is “to reflect upon what’s happened to British politics and British political journalism".

James O’Brien slammed the “appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism” in response to comedian Joe Lycett mocking Liz Truss on Sunday.

He singled out the Daily Mail in particular for choosing to have it as their front page splash, in the light of other pressing issues such as the cost of living crisis, soaring energy bills, and the new Prime Minister being announced.

This comes after yesterday’s launch of Laura Kuenssberg’s eponymous new programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, where Lycett mocked the now Prime Minister elect, saying: “The haters will say that…12 years of the Tories and that we’re sort of at the dregs of what they’ve got available and that Liz Truss is sort of like the backwash of the available MPs.”

Other guests on the panel included shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry and former Boris Johnson aide Cleo Watson, who appeared to suppress their laughter.

Liz Truss herself appeared as a guest separately during the show.

James said: “So the best selling newspaper in the country, presided over by a man who is absolutely desperate to get a seat in the House of Lords off Boris Johnson has gone on its front page with the words 'Now BBC comic mocks Liz Truss'. Comedian mocks politician.”

“So gaslit, so completely corrupted, so broken is Britain…it is now front-page news in the Daily Mail when a comedian mocks a politician. Wow.”

