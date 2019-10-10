James O'Brien Corrects Brexiter's Claims One By One Until He Hangs Up

When this Brexiter made a series of claims, James O'Brien corrected them one-by-one until the called hung up.

Jim from Heathrow said he wanted Brexit because he didn't want his children to be conscripted into the EU Army.

When James pointed out that the UK could veto that any time they wanted to, Jim insisted that we would lose that veto when the Lisbon Treaty expires.

James then explained to him that the Lisbon treaty myth had been debunked a number of times, including by professional fact-checkers Full Fact.

He asked the caller to go away and Google his claims, but Jim responded: "I don't need to Google something for information I already have."

But James told him: "You haven't got information, you've got falsehoods.

Jim's call left James O'Brien with his head in his hands. Picture: LBC

"That stuff you read on Facebook has been rubbished, it's been pulled apart by everybody and you haven't noticed because you think it's information rather than lies."

The call ended with possibly the finest 30 seconds of radio you will hear this year. Watch it on the video at the top of the page.