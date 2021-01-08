James O'Brien 'epitomises' Donald Trump with his coin toss theory

8 January 2021, 13:50

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien puts forward this theory which 'epitomises' President Trump and explains why his supporters ended up sieging the US Capitol.

It comes after the unprecedented scenes in America on Wednesday, which saw a woman shot dead and four others die after pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol.

Protesters sieged the building while Congress debated the Electoral College vote that gave Joe Biden the presidency.

Over the last year, James has developed the "coin toss" theory, of which he considers Trump and his supporters to be the ultimate personification.

"What these monsters do, they toss a coin and scream heads, and then they scream tails. However the coin lands they can keep their furiously hard of thinking base on side," James said.

Donald Trump's two markedly different responses to the riot in the space of 48 hours is an example of someone taking the coin toss theory "to the extreme", James said.

On Wednesday, James said, Donald Trump "called heads".

The President urged pro-Trump protesters to go home adding: "We love you, you’re all very special."

He doubled down on false claims that the election had been stolen from him: “I know your pain. I know you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side."

However, James said, he has since "shouted tails."

Trump has since issued a stronger statement, where he stated that he was "outraged" by the "heinous attack" on the US Capitol by his supporters.

He said rioters "defiled the seat of American democracy", telling them that "you do not represent our country" and "you will pay."

James reflected: "So there it is, heads and tails, which offers a fig leaf of defence who've been his apologists and his cheerleaders on this side of the Atlantic."

Read more: Trump is a 'narcissistic, reckless demagogue,' says ex-Speaker Bercow

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes on caller who insists Joe Biden is corrupt

James O'Brien takes on caller who insists Joe Biden is corrupt despite no evidence
'Sadiq Khan tells James O'Brien his life was threatened after Trump 'stoked hatred' against him

Sadiq Khan tells James O'Brien his life was threatened after Trump 'stoked hatred' against him
James O'Brien branded this call 'brilliant'

James O'Brien branded this call 'brilliant' and LBC listeners agreed
James O'Brien's message to defenders of Donald Trump

James O'Brien's message to defenders of Donald Trump

James O'Brien's reaction to US Capitol pro-Trump riot

James O'Brien's reaction to US Capitol pro-Trump riot

James O'Brien's Covid anecdote that will "stop you in your tracks"

James O'Brien's Covid story that will "stop you in your tracks"

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz: Covid tunnel vision risks creating problems we're unprepared for

Maajid Nawaz: Covid tunnel vision risks creating problems we're unprepared for

10 days ago

Situation in hospitals worse now than at beginning of pandemic, expert warns

Situation in hospitals worse now than at beginning of pandemic, expert warns

6 days ago

The former Ambassador was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'Where were the forces of law and order last night?" former British ambassador asks

23 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq

London's NHS Nightingale to be opened in 'days', Sadiq Khan tells LBC
A major incident has been declared in London over the rising numbers of Covid cases

London Mayor Sadiq Khan declares major incident over Covid-19 spread
The Moderna vaccine has been approved for use in the UK

Moderna vaccine becomes third Covid-19 jab approved for use in the UK
Northumbria Police said the image did show what appeared to be a human toe

'Human toe' that sparked large-scale police response turns out to be a potato
Ms Fordyce added many seafood companies could not afford the time it would take to fix the issues

Brexit: firms issue warnings over extra red tape as EU rules begin
Scam warning: The public is being urged to stay alert

Public warned to stay alert over Covid-19 vaccine scams

Grant Shapps explained the new Covid test border checks on LBC

Shapps: Travel curbs needed to prevent 'tragedy' of South Africa variant entering UK
The Government announced that the new rules will take effect next week

Covid-19 UK border testing: What are the latest rules and how will it affect travel?
The PM has said he will examine

Former Universities Minister calls for student's rent to be cancelled
John Bercow told Nick his damning take on Brexit

John Bercow: 'Brexit is the most colossal foreign policy blunder post war'