James O'Brien exposes the 'almighty lie' behind trickle-down economics

21 September 2022, 15:03

By Maddie Wilson

James O'Brien has exposed the 'almighty lie' behind trickle-down economics, adding that it's against Christ's teachings.

Foreign Officer minister Gillian Keegan has claimed that Liz Truss' plans for a taxation revolution will help everyone in society, despite claims they will disproportionately benefit the rich.

James O'Brien has said that trickle-down economics "sells a lie that policies designed to rich the richest are somehow actually designed to help the poorest."

The Prime Minister has confirmed long-known plans that she will reverse the rise in National Insurance contributions and cancel the planned hike in corporation tax.

Ms Truss said: "The number one thing we need to deliver as a government, and in fact as a country, is economic growth.

"Lower taxes lead to economic growth, there is no doubt in my mind about that. Now, there are of course other measures that we have to take to spur economic growth as well."

James explained the ideology of trickle-down economics as 'people who have already got the most money have even more money to spend that money will make its way into the pockets of the least money."

"I think it's a pretty disgusting ideology." he said.

His comments come after it's also been announced that stamp cuts are being issued, which James said "will benefit people who can afford to buy home" and "it will see more movement in the housing market that's already inflated and therefore will do absolutely nothing to help those wanting to get on the housing ladder".

