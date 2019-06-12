James O'Brien Fact-Checks Boris Johnson's Leadership Launch Live On LBC

Boris Johnson launched his bid to be the next Prime Minister this morning - this is James O'Brien's live fact-check as he was speaking.

The former Foreign Secretary held an event for his campaign to be the next Conservative leader, insisting that he would lead the UK out of the European Union by the end of October.

Things got testy when six journalists asked him questions - and he struggled to give a satisfactory answer to any of them.

Throughout, James dipped in to correct some of the things that Mr Johnson said, providing an invaluable service.

James O'Brien fact-checked Boris Johnson's leadership speech. Picture: PA / LBC

LBC listeners loved James's comments throughout:

Let's stop the competition now... @mrjamesob commentary over Boris's speech today should be hailed as the best thing to happen anywhere in the world this year. — DadMode (@DanTheChing) June 12, 2019

Some of the best radio I’ve ever heard - @mrjamesob commenting live over @BorisJohnson leader speech, who’s lies and utter BS is quite (literally) unbelievable — James Wyatt (@James_Wyatt) June 12, 2019