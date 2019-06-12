James O'Brien Fact-Checks Boris Johnson's Leadership Launch Live On LBC

12 June 2019, 14:11

Boris Johnson launched his bid to be the next Prime Minister this morning - this is James O'Brien's live fact-check as he was speaking.

The former Foreign Secretary held an event for his campaign to be the next Conservative leader, insisting that he would lead the UK out of the European Union by the end of October.

Things got testy when six journalists asked him questions - and he struggled to give a satisfactory answer to any of them.

Throughout, James dipped in to correct some of the things that Mr Johnson said, providing an invaluable service.

James O'Brien fact-checked Boris Johnson's leadership speech
James O'Brien fact-checked Boris Johnson's leadership speech. Picture: PA / LBC

