James O'Brien Fact-Checks Boris Johnson's Leadership Launch Live On LBC
12 June 2019, 14:11
Boris Johnson launched his bid to be the next Prime Minister this morning - this is James O'Brien's live fact-check as he was speaking.
The former Foreign Secretary held an event for his campaign to be the next Conservative leader, insisting that he would lead the UK out of the European Union by the end of October.
Things got testy when six journalists asked him questions - and he struggled to give a satisfactory answer to any of them.
Throughout, James dipped in to correct some of the things that Mr Johnson said, providing an invaluable service.
LBC listeners loved James's comments throughout:
Let's stop the competition now... @mrjamesob commentary over Boris's speech today should be hailed as the best thing to happen anywhere in the world this year.— DadMode (@DanTheChing) June 12, 2019
Some of the best radio I’ve ever heard - @mrjamesob commenting live over @BorisJohnson leader speech, who’s lies and utter BS is quite (literally) unbelievable— James Wyatt (@James_Wyatt) June 12, 2019
Listening to @BorisJohnson ‘s speech with @mrjamesob ‘s commentary is almost as good as Graham Norton and Eurovision.. I am hoping he is going to get drunker and more loose lipped as he goes along. #NotMyPM— katy priest (@PriestyKaty) June 12, 2019