James O’Brien is ‘fascinated’ by caller Will’s story on finding faith

By LBC

'He owns land, a really nice sports car, and he just had deep emptiness within him - but came to faith and found Jesus.'

As Britain ranks low on the list of countries where people ‘flourish’ the most, caller Will ‘fascinates’ James O’Brien with his story on Christianity.