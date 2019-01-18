James O'Brien Finds Solution To The Brexit Deadlock... And It's Terrifying

18 January 2019, 11:34

James O'Brien believes there is only one way out of the current deadlock on Brexit - a People's Vote that pits No Brexit against No Deal.

The LBC presenter says there is no longer any deal that Theresa May can get through parliament, meaning the only way of moving forward is to go back to the people.

And without a deal that works, James says No Deal v No Brexit is the only way to establish the way forward, a question that he labels absolutely terrifying.

He said: "I think my solution to the Brexit blockage would be a Second Referendum with two options, No Deal or No Brexit.

"I have no idea what happens next, anything can happen. You can't make a confident prediction on what happens next, anyone who says they can is a liar."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Jeremy Corbyn and Maajid Nawaz

Corbyn's Brexit Ambiguity "One Of The Great Mysteries Of The Universe"

5 days ago

Matt Frei

Remainer MP Admits He's Prepared To Lose His Seat In Order To Cancel Brexit

6 days ago

Donald Trump is in "really deep trouble", says LBC's Washington correspondent

Trump Could Be Gone By Christmas Following New Bombshell Allegations

34 mins ago