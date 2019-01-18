James O'Brien Finds Solution To The Brexit Deadlock... And It's Terrifying

James O'Brien believes there is only one way out of the current deadlock on Brexit - a People's Vote that pits No Brexit against No Deal.

The LBC presenter says there is no longer any deal that Theresa May can get through parliament, meaning the only way of moving forward is to go back to the people.

And without a deal that works, James says No Deal v No Brexit is the only way to establish the way forward, a question that he labels absolutely terrifying.

He said: "I think my solution to the Brexit blockage would be a Second Referendum with two options, No Deal or No Brexit.

"I have no idea what happens next, anything can happen. You can't make a confident prediction on what happens next, anyone who says they can is a liar."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

More to follow...