James O'Brien Forced To Ask Brexiter Same Question 10 Times

This Brexiter insisted that Jeremy Corbyn's popularity will be hit by criticism from Donald Trump, but couldn't give James O'Brien a good reason why - even at the 10th time of asking!

In the exclusive interview with LBC, the President said that the Labour leader would be "so so bad" for the UK.

James O'Brien suggested this will only help Mr Corbyn's popularity, but James called from Islington to argue the opposite.

And even after the host asked him the same question 10 times, he still couldn't give a good answer.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Watch the entertaining call at the top of the page.