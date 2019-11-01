James O'Brien Forced To Ask Brexiter Same Question 10 Times

1 November 2019, 15:27

This Brexiter insisted that Jeremy Corbyn's popularity will be hit by criticism from Donald Trump, but couldn't give James O'Brien a good reason why - even at the 10th time of asking!

In the exclusive interview with LBC, the President said that the Labour leader would be "so so bad" for the UK.

James O'Brien suggested this will only help Mr Corbyn's popularity, but James called from Islington to argue the opposite.

And even after the host asked him the same question 10 times, he still couldn't give a good answer.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Watch the entertaining call at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz Reacts To Trump Announcement Of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Death

Maajid Nawaz Reacts To Trump Announcement Of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Death

5 days ago

Andrew Bridgen Argues For An Election To Rid Parliament Of Tory Rebels

Andrew Bridgen Argues For An Election To Rid Parliament Of Tory Rebels

6 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty Challenges Momentum Over Labour's Anti-Semitism Accusations

Shelagh Fogarty Challenges Momentum Chief Over Labour's Anti-Semitism Accusations

1 hour ago

LBC Latest

Rod Liddle's Spectator article on Muslims voting attacked by Sajid Javid
Senior Rabbi Breaks Tradition To Plead People Not To Vote For Corbyn

Senior Rabbi Breaks Tradition To Plead People Not To Vote For Corbyn

Hindsight is a luxury our security services don't have in keeping us safe
A spokesman for Harry Dunn's family revealed what Donald Trump missed out in his LBC interview

What Donald Trump DIDN'T Say About The Controversial Meeting With Harry Dunn's Family