James O'Brien gobsmacked over Perth's reaction to one Covid case

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment James O'Brien was left gobsmacked by Perth's reaction to a single Covid case.

The Australian city today began a snap five-day lockdown following a security guard at a quarantine hotel testing positive for coronavirus.

Schools, restaurants, bars, gyms and cinemas in Perth have been ordered to close as a result.

Speaking of the response, James said: "This is one of those stories that you read three or four times, thinking that you must be getting the wrong end of the stick or something like that.

"But what it does [is] it highlights in glorious technicolour just how different responses and results have been across the world."

Perth has released a list of sixteen places that the man who contracted Covid visited in order to prevent any of the other two million inhabitants from also falling ill.

"That is called contact tracing, that is what we've spent £22 billion on providing in this country," James said.

As part of the five-day lockdown in Perth, only essential travel is being allowed and mask-wearing is compulsory.