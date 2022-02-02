James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser

2 February 2022, 13:32

By Tim Dodd

James O'Brien was blown away by this caller whose husband 'patriotically' suspended his cancer treatment to deliver hand sanitiser made at their gin distillery amid lockdown shortages.

It comes as the Government has incurred losses of £8.7 billion on personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic, according to annual accounts.

New documents from the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) show huge sums of money were wasted on useless equipment.PPE worth £673 million was found to be totally unusable, and £750m was spent on items that were not used before their expiry date.

Zoe in Ulverston said: "We're a micro gin distillery, it's my husband and I... [We] hadn't been going very long. Lockdown came along, everything stopped, lost all our customers, lost everything.

"The day after the lockdown we were asked by our local hospice if we could make sanitiser. We got in touch with HMRC... they were saying, if you've got alcohol, use it, we'll sort the licenses out, get it out there.

"We felt morally there was no way we could charge people for this as it's a national emergency."

READ MORE: Govt accused of 'extreme negligence' after spending £0.5bn on PPE that can't be used

After running out of alcohol, Zoe managed to raise £6,500 through a JustGiving campaign to continue to make sanitiser.

Zoe explained: "My husband has a rare genetic disorder which means he produces a lot of skin cancer. So he made the decision to stop his continued treatment so that he wouldn't be vulnerable so he could do the delivery of everything."

James said: "Gosh. This is a sense of patriotic duty, is it?... It's above and beyond what most people do but it's an astonishing story actually. It's inspirational."

"To be perfectly honest, there were no thoughts about what we could or couldn't do, it was just a case of 'we have the means, we have the place'," Zoe replied.

READ MORE: Govt's 'VIP lane' contract for two Covid PPE companies 'unlawful', High Court rules

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does'

James O'Brien: Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does

James summed up the PM's Savile slur against Keir Starmer

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson's Savile slur has no place in our democracy

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien: NHS mandatory jab U-turn 'the right thing to do'

James O'Brien: NHS vaccine U-turn 'the right thing to do'

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on the worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done

'It blew away any sincerity in Brexit': James O'Brien on worst thing Boris Johnson's ever done
James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party scandal

James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party saga

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

James O'Brien: I don't think the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

James O'Brien: I wonder whether the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

Cost of living crisis: Food writer Jack Monroe speaks to LBC's James O'Brien

Poorest people 'made to balance the books': Food campaigner explains cost of living crisis

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien dismantles caller who voted Tory over 'political correctness'

James O'Brien dismantles caller who said Labour's red wall was lost over 'political correctness'
James O'Brian perfectly sums up what's going on at the moment

James O'Brien: The spat between Cummings and the PM is like Albert Square

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

This caller has abandoned the Tory party over the partygate scandal.

'I've been taken for a fool': Lifetime Tory voter joins Labour amid partygate scandal

Exclusive
LBC listeners 'heartbroken' by funeral worker who regrets not being lenient with Covid rules

Tearful funeral worker regrets enforcing Covid rules while No10 partied

James O'Brien's damning verdict of No10 parties

James O'Brien's damning verdict on No10 staff holding parties while Queen mourned

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan has turned down calls to give emergency service drivers an exemption from the congestion charge.

Sadiq Khan refuses ambulance driver's pleas to scrap congestion charge for key workers

Sadiq Khan was asked if the Met would have ignored the Sarah Everard vigil if it was BYOB

'If the Everard vigil was BYOB, would the have Met ignored it?'

James O'Brien on choices facing Boris Johnson over No10 booze-up

James O'Brien's analysis of choices facing Boris Johnson over No10 booze-up

James O'Brien said the Prime Minister's regime reminded him of a video game.

James O'Brien's powerful analogy of Boris 'sucking the souls' of those closest to him

James O'Brien's powerful take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

James O'Brien's merciless take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

'January 6 is just the beginning'

Capitol riots not culmination of Trump years but 'just the beginning', says journalist

James O'Brien's utter disbelief that PM 'forgot' about Whatsapp messages

Flat saga: James O'Brien's utter disbelief that PM 'forgot' about WhatsApp messages

'Come and spend a shift with me': Paramedic hits out at 'pontificating' journalists

Paramedic breaks down explaining she is 'on the brink of nervous collapse'

Bristol's slavery 'cancer' was 'surgically removed' by Colston Four, says witness David Olusoga

Bristol's slavery 'cancer' was 'surgically removed' by Colston Four, says historian David Olusoga
James O'Brien's passionate take on defining patriotism

James O'Brien's passionate take on defining patriotism

James O'Brien: Uproar over Tony Blair's knighthood 'silly'

James O'Brien: Uproar over Tony Blair's knighthood 'silly'

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: Matt Hancock's pub landlord 'sets the record straight'

Best of 2021: Matt Hancock's pub landlord 'sets the record straight'

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'Cummings or Johnson - who's telling the truth?'

James O'Brien: 'Cummings or Johnson - who's telling the truth?'
'Don't throw the baby out with the bathwater' over BBC, caller tells James O'Brien

'Don't throw baby out with the bathwater' over BBC, caller tells James O'Brien
James O'Brien examined the issue of the NHS Covid vaccine passport

James O'Brien ponders suspicion and vaccine passports

The caller explained why he thought Spain's lockdown was more effective

Caller explains why Spain's 'strict' lockdown is superior to the UK's
James O'Brien: Government guilty of 'evading responsibility' on Indian Covid variant

James O'Brien: Government guilty of 'evading responsibility' on Indian Covid variant
James gave his reaction to the caller's comments

James O'Brien reacts to this caller who insists she's 'not for the vaccine'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

1 month ago

PM had nothing to do with Afghan dog evacuation, Pen Farthing declares

PM had nothing to do with Afghan dog evacuation, Pen Farthing declares

4 days ago

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

23 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thousands signed a petition opposing Raith Rovers' capture of David Goodwillie

Thousands sign petition calling for Raith Rovers to axe David Goodwillie after outrage
Scottish officials want to trim the bottoms off thousands of classroom doors

Scottish Government's £300,000 bill to trim 2,000 classroom doors because of Covid
Priti Patel said the messages show a cultural problem within the police force

Pritti Patel blasts Cressida Dick for a "failure of leadership" over racism at the Met
Boris Johnson refused to withdraw his Savile comments during PMQs.

Boris Johnson refuses to withdraw controversial Savile jibe at Keir Starmer
Benjamin Mendy's trial date has been set

Rape trial date set for Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy

RAF jets scrambled to intercept an unidentified aircraft

RAF jets scramble as "unidentified aircraft" approaches UK

Boris faces PMQs days after damning Sue Gray report

Watch live: Boris faces PMQs days after damning Sue Gray report
The Duchess of Cambridge joined an England rugby training session at Twickenham

"I've got my kit on": The Queen passes Harry’s rugby patronages to Kate
Cross Question | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Rachael Loftus is facing a cladding bill for her flat that is worth more than the property itself

Cladding crisis: 'My cladding bill is worth more than my flat,' says health professional