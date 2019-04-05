James O'Brien Picks HUGE Hole In Jacob Rees-Mogg's Angry Brexit Tweet

Jacob Rees-Mogg has sent an angry tweet urging the UK to be difficult if we are stuck in the EU. James O'Brien pointed out one massive issue with his post.

The chairman of the European Research Group is livid at Theresa May's proposed long extension to Brexit.

Jacob Rees-Mogg tweeted: "If a long extension leaves us stuck in the EU we should be as difficult as possible. We could veto any increase in the budget, obstruct the putative EU army and block Mr Macron’s integrationist schemes."

But James O'Brien pointed out that Brexit-backers have always claimed that we never had any power in the EU and that we are rule-takers not rule-makers.

James O'Brien pointed out a problem with Jacob Rees-Mogg's tweet. Picture: LBC / PA

He said: "You were told for several years that the European Union is an institution over which we exercise next to no influence whatsoever. We are forced to cowtow to whatever directives come from Brussels. We have no power to stop things we don't like.

"Which makes this intervention from the chairman of the European Research Group so fascinating.

"Years spent telling us we have no influence, no control - "we've got to take back control" - then the J-dog sends that tweet.

"We will never know whether Jacob Rees-Mogg has always believed that we have the power to exercise enormous influence, albeit in his rather pathetic bleating tweet this morning, negative power, sabotage.

"But you can't do that unless you have the power in the first place."