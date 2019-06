James O'Brien Hosts The State Of London Debate: Watch From 7.30pm

James O’Brien is hosting the State of London Debate, a Q&A with Mayor Sadiq Khan. Watch live here from 7.30pm

Hosted by LBC's James O'Brien, we'll be talking about everything from building the affordable homes London needs, to bringing back neighbourhood policing.

Join the conversation with #SpeaktoSadiq.