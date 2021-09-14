James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien questions the logic of "Covid naysayers" who oppose mask wearing and lockdowns - and also vaccinations.

It comes after the announcement that Covid jabs will be offered to 12-15 year olds from next week, which has ignited anti-vaxxers and "contrarians."

James reflected, "Lots of people saying oh, our children shouldn't have to do this, shouldn't have to do that, shouldn't have to wear masks, why are they socially distancing, it's no life.

"But how can you be opposed to both? How can you be opposed to both masks and vaccines? It's so funny because the vaccines will eventually do away with the need for masks.

"The vaccines, if enough people take it, will do away with the need for the lockdowns. It's almost as if these people define themselves by being opposed to everything except Brexit which really was bad. Madness."

Read more: James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

Health Secretary Sajid Javid set out his winter Covid plan in the Commons on Tuesday, announcing that booster jabs for the over 50s will be available from next week ahead of, as Professor Jonathan Van Tam branded it, "a bumpy winter."

Read more: Everything you need to know about the Covid-19 jab booster programme