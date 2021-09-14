James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'

14 September 2021, 16:24

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien questions the logic of "Covid naysayers" who oppose mask wearing and lockdowns - and also vaccinations.

It comes after the announcement that Covid jabs will be offered to 12-15 year olds from next week, which has ignited anti-vaxxers and "contrarians."

James reflected, "Lots of people saying oh, our children shouldn't have to do this, shouldn't have to do that, shouldn't have to wear masks, why are they socially distancing, it's no life.

"But how can you be opposed to both? How can you be opposed to both masks and vaccines? It's so funny because the vaccines will eventually do away with the need for masks.

"The vaccines, if enough people take it, will do away with the need for the lockdowns. It's almost as if these people define themselves by being opposed to everything except Brexit which really was bad. Madness."

Read more: James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

Health Secretary Sajid Javid set out his winter Covid plan in the Commons on Tuesday, announcing that booster jabs for the over 50s will be available from next week ahead of, as Professor Jonathan Van Tam branded it, "a bumpy winter."

Read more: Everything you need to know about the Covid-19 jab booster programme

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab
'I'd rather Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets than disrupt commuters': James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien caller would rather 'Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets'
James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's mix-up of Black sportsmen

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's Black sportsmen mix-up
James O'Brien reflected on the issue

James O'Brien's warning on ignoring the fine print on Boris Johnson's care deal
Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters
James reacted to the reported plans

James O'Brien's take on why the PM is concerned about social care funding

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

'Guantanamo was about the US saying we can do whatever we want'

9/11: Ex-Guantanamo prisoner shares story of capture with LBC

3 days ago

Matt Frei grills Alastair Campbell on UK's response to 9/11 and War on Terror

Matt Frei grills Alastair Campbell on UK's response to 9/11 and War on Terror

3 days ago

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood

27 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sicilian crime boss Matteo Messina Denaro has been in hiding since 1993

Brit hooded and arrested by armed police after being mistaken for mafia boss
The incident is ongoing on Clissold Road

Hackney school and surrounding area evacuated after bomb threat
Insulate Britain staged protests on the M25 yesterday, causing travel chaos

M25 closure: Who are Insulate Britain and what were they protesting?
Health Secretary Sajid Javid made the announcement on Tuesday.

Face masks and lockdowns as 'last resort': Health Sec unveils 'winter plan' options
Emma Raducanu's parents were unable to watch her win the US open live

'Make US travel easier': Emma Raducanu's MP after parents missed her historic win
Tower Bridge has flooded due to heavy rain.

Tower Bridge and parts of the Tube 'flooded' as rain deluge hits London
Jonathan Van Tam led today's briefing about the booster jabs

Everything you need to know about the Covid-19 jab booster programme
Prof Chris Whitty says those who knowingly peddle anti-vaxx lies 'should be ashamed'

Prof Chris Whitty says those who knowingly peddle anti-vaxx lies 'should be ashamed'
Covid winter plan 'portrays a lack of understanding in public health'

Covid winter plan 'portrays a lack of understanding in public health'
Police 'pander too much' to 'silly protests', ex-officer tells LBC

Police 'pander too much' to 'silly protests', ex-DCI tells LBC