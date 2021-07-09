James O'Brien: I don't trust the absolute cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet

9 July 2021, 12:54

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment James O'Brien said he doesn't trust "the absolute cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet in this country".

James made the remark while responding to the government's introduction of new travel rules for amber list countries.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that after July 19 fully vaccinated UK residents will be allowed to return from amber list countries without needing to quarantine.

James also said: "If I had any confidence at all, the fact that they've squandered the vaccine advantage is for me the final nail in the coffin of the flesh coloured body stocking.

"['The flesh coloured body stocking'] is a phrase I use to describe the possibility that we're not clever enough to actually understand what's going and even though it may look like an absolute disaster there might be some secret plan that's beyond the wit of plebs like us."

He added: "They are making it up as they go along. They still are. Almost everything has gone wrong.

"And even the vaccine head start has been squandered by rolling out the red carpet for the Johnson variant. So they've messed up everything.

"I said to you, slightly reluctantly a few months ago, if anyone can mess up the vaccine head start it's Boris Johnson."

