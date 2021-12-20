James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment James O'Brien dismissed the idea that the leaked photograph of Boris Johnson at a gathering in the Downing Street garden was of him at a work meeting.

The Guardian, which published the picture, reported it was taken on 15 May - when only two people from different households were allowed to meet outside, at a distance of at least two metres.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab earlier today told LBC he thinks the image shows "people after a series of work meetings having something to drink, which was consistent with the rules at the time".

Referring to what is shown by the photo, James said: "It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party.

"This is just counting. Just look at them.

"There's 19 people there and not a computer or a notebook between them [and] not pen in sight."