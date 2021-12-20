James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

20 December 2021, 23:02

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment James O'Brien dismissed the idea that the leaked photograph of Boris Johnson at a gathering in the Downing Street garden was of him at a work meeting.

The Guardian, which published the picture, reported it was taken on 15 May - when only two people from different households were allowed to meet outside, at a distance of at least two metres.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab earlier today told LBC he thinks the image shows "people after a series of work meetings having something to drink, which was consistent with the rules at the time".

READ MORE: Furious Brits share images of how they spent May 2020 after PM 'garden party' photo

Referring to what is shown by the photo, James said: "It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party.

"This is just counting. Just look at them.

"There's 19 people there and not a computer or a notebook between them [and] not pen in sight."

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains

Tory MPs 'suddenly all hate' PM for Covid rules, James O'Brien explains

Call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

The call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

James O'Brien's clinical analysis of No10 double standards

James O'Brien's clinical takedown of No10 double standards

James O'Brien's powerful response to No10 aides joking about Christmas party

James O'Brien's powerful response to No10 aides joking about Christmas party

Mina Smallman speaks to James O'Brien | Watch again

Mina Smallman speaks to James O'Brien | Watch again

Mina Smallman spoke to James O'Brien and told of her 'disgust' at the crimes committed by police

'Jailing police for sharing pictures of my murdered daughters will change the culture'

James O’Brien is recording his podcast live on stage to raise money for LBC’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

James O’Brien Full Disclosure Live with Sir Keir Starmer

Exclusive
Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

James O’Brien criticises Tory MP for blaming women for men’s crimes

James O'Brien takes aim at Tory MP for 'blaming women for men committing crimes'

Fishermen blocked RNLI boat rescuing migrants, caller tells James O'Brien

RNLI confirms fishermen 'who didn't want migrants being rescued' blocked crew from going to help
Stella Creasy told James O'Brien people could be deterred from politics

MP barred from bringing baby to Commons hits out at 'system built for men'

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'scratch the surface' of saga

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'just scratch the surface' of saga

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

James O'Brien's merciless criticism of PM's social care changes

James O'Brien spoke to openDemocracy's editor-in-chief about the leak.

Covid contracts: Leaked list reveals companies profiting from pandemic

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

This was an epic monologue from James O'Brien

James O'Brien's epic catalogue of cronyism and corruption allegations against MPs

James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

Richard Ratcliffe has been on hunger strike for 16 days.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe husband criticises 'pretty dark' Govt as hunger strike continues

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter
James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

'If not cancel culture, what're you going to call it?': James O'Brien points out 'problem' with Online Harms Bill

James O'Brien points out the 'problem' with the Online Harms Bill

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

Caller explains powerful escape from far-right because of James O'Brien's show

James O'Brien caller's powerful escape from Covid conspiracy rabbit hole

James O'Brien callers heap praise MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien's provocative reaction to Eton Covid clampdown

James O'Brien's powerful reaction to Eton's Covid lockdown

LBC listeners just had to react to Daryl's call

The moving James O'Brien call listeners said brought tears to their eyes

James O'Brien: 'What on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?'

James O'Brien: 'What on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?'

The GP was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Shouting, screaming, spitting!': GP explains shocking daily abuse he faces

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Listeners praise James O'Brien caller's fascinating insight into jab hesitancy

Listeners praise James O'Brien caller's fascinating insight into Covid jab hesitancy
James O'Brien examines the hypocrisy

James O'Brien on 'double standards' over European Super League plans
James O'Brien doubtful over the Government's new 5% mortgage deposit scheme

James O'Brien's response to the Government's 5% mortgage deposit scheme
This caller had a strong reaction to the plans

Caller brands European Super League plans 'like something out of a nightmare'
Colin the Caterpillar: James O'Brien's theory on why M&S is suing Aldi

Colin the Caterpillar: James O'Brien's theory on why M&S is suing Aldi
Greensill: Incensed James O'Brien caller is disgusted by cronyism

Greensill: Incensed James O'Brien caller explains why he is disgusted by cronyism

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

9 days ago

Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'

Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'

2 days ago

Skiing hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause my business to fold

Desperate hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause us to fold

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The change to sports events will come into effect from Boxing Day.

Crowds to be banned from sports events in Wales amid rise in Omicron cases
The New Year's Eve event at Trafalgar Square has been cancelled

New Year's Eve: Trafalgar Square event cancelled after surge of Omicron cases
Boris Johnson said the meeting was for work.

Boris Johnson mocked after claiming No10 garden drinks were 'work'
The Queen is set to remain at Windsor for Christmas

Queen 'to stay at Windsor for Christmas instead of travelling to Sandringham'
Boris Johnson has urged people to get boosted, and declined to introduce new measures

No new Covid rules but PM warns 'we won't hesitate to take action to protect public'
Staffing shortages caused by Covid have started to hit

Covid staff shortages: Natural History Museum and Edinburgh Castle among hotspots to shut
The Moderna booster jab produces a strong antibody response

Moderna says its booster has strong antibody response against Omicron
People have been sharing how they spent May 2020 in outrage after a picture of a No10 garden party emerged

Furious Brits share images of how they spent May 2020 after PM 'garden party' photo
Ian Blackford has criticised Boris Johnson.

Ian Blackford: Govt is 'sticking two fingers up' at Brits over wine and cheese gathering
Extinction Rebellion protestors have blocked the entrance to the Scottish Home Office

Extinction Rebellion block entrance to Glasgow Home Office over Borders Bill anger