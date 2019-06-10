James O'Brien Lists Boris Johnsons Sins

Tory leadership hopeful Michael Gove has been under fire for admitting he took cocaine when he was younger, but James O'Brien runs through Boris Johnson's much longer list of sins.

As the Tory Party leadership contest heats up, Michael Gove's campaign has been thrown off course after he admitted he took cocaine.

But James O'Brien had a much longer list things front runner Boris Johnson had done, which he didn't agree with.

James O'Brien said: "Boris Johnson fired from the Times for making up quotes from his own Godfather."

"Lied to party leaders, lied to wives, lied to mistresses."

"Went to court to try to stop you from finding out about a little girl he's fathered out of wedlock.

"He actually went to court so that you wouldn't find out about his appalling sexual incontinence."

James said he used to go to Conservative coffee mornings with his mother, "I always had this begrudging suburban respect for that type of Tory, a shire Tory.

"Although I felt they were a little bit immune to the suffering of others in some cases, they did seem to subscribe to values."

Watch the whole of James O'Brien's list in the video at the top of the page.