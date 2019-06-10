James O'Brien Lists Boris Johnsons Sins

10 June 2019, 16:40

Tory leadership hopeful Michael Gove has been under fire for admitting he took cocaine when he was younger, but James O'Brien runs through Boris Johnson's much longer list of sins.

As the Tory Party leadership contest heats up, Michael Gove's campaign has been thrown off course after he admitted he took cocaine. 

But James O'Brien had a much longer list things front runner Boris Johnson had done, which he didn't agree with.

James O'Brien said: "Boris Johnson fired from the Times for making up quotes from his own Godfather."

"Lied to party leaders, lied to wives, lied to mistresses."

"Went to court to try to stop you from finding out about a little girl he's fathered out of wedlock.

"He actually went to court so that you wouldn't find out about his appalling sexual incontinence."

James said he used to go to Conservative coffee mornings with his mother, "I always had this begrudging suburban respect for that type of Tory, a shire Tory.

"Although I felt they were a little bit immune to the suffering of others in some cases, they did seem to subscribe to values."

Watch the whole of James O'Brien's list in the video at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Independent MP Heidi Allen briefly served as leader of Change UK after leaving the Conservative Party

Lib Dem President Refutes Claim Former Change UK MPs Are 'Jumping Ship'

1 day ago

Former Labour MP calls for Lisa Forbes to be suspended by Labour Party over anti-Semitism

Labour Should Suspend Newly Elected Peterborough MP Over Anti-Semitism, Frank Field Says

2 days ago

Shelagh was moved by Kevin's words.

Forces Charity Seeing Seven Ex-Military Personnel A Day

4 days ago

LBC Latest

The Nigel Farage Show, only on LBC.

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch Now

Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart takes your calls on LBC.

Iain Dale Interviews The Tory Leadership Candidates: Rory Stewart MP
Moment Rory Stewart gets snubbed on his campaign trail

Awkward Moment Rory Stewart's Leadership Campaign Goes Wrong

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was barracked by a resident of the building

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Barracked By Barking Fire Resident