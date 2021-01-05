James O'Brien lists essential questions for the PM as third lockdown starts

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien listed the essential questions he wants to ask the Government as the nation enters its third lockdown.

England has entered a tough national lockdown as Covid-19 cases continue to rise across the country, Boris Johnson has announced.

Speaking on Monday, he said all schools and colleges would move to online learning from Tuesday for all except vulnerable children and the children of key workers, a rapid U-turn from the confirmation hours before that schools were "perfectly safe."

Reflecting on the third national lockdown and the school U-turn, James had some important questions for the Government.

"What was Nadhim Zahawi's job? What was he in charge of?" he asked of the vaccines minister.

"Dido Harding, do you remember her? She was going to deliver a world-beating test and trace system which of course is the only way you can avoid lockdowns as we see from the South Korean example.

"Anybody seen Dido Harding?"

James continued: "Any sign of the Moonshot? Operation Moonshot? In fact I don't think you can remember what it was. Operation Moonshot was going to fix everything, I bet you can't remember what it was."

James reflected that he may be "grossly unfair" to question the efficacy of the NHS Test and Trace system as people are "pinging everywhere" but that's the mobile phone proximity element, not the contact tracing.

"Has anyone seen Dido Harding? Do we need to put out one of those posters or start sticking her photo on milk bottles?"