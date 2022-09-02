James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

2 September 2022, 13:46

By Abigail Reynolds

James O’Brien gave his extensive list of what he believes to be the very worst of what has happened under Boris Johnson's leadership.

Today James O’Brien used his show to generate a list of the worst things to happen under Boris Johnson’s leadership.

After hearing from listeners James recited his list in reverse order.

“We’ll start with him leaving Matt Hancock in post.”

James put him leaving Matt Hancock in power down to an understanding of his own incompetence.

“When you are so corrupt yourself as Prime Minister you can’t get rid of anyone.”

“Whether it was for lying like Dominic Cummings or being useless like Matt Hancock everyone would turn around and say ‘well how come you’re still in your job, you’re a massive liar and you’re really useless’.”

He then went on to highlight the “let the bodies pile high instead of introducing a second lockdown" comment made by the PM.

James: “Talk about a window into the soul of a man.”

He went on with his list: “Using a lie put out by far right social media vampires about Keir Starmer and Jimmy Savile when Keir Starmer was Director of Public Prosecutions.”

After several more statements James concluded: “A heartbreaking revelation that this is a country in which the worst kind of politicians can thrive.”

“And that's not over… while the rest of us have been reeling with disgust and horror at what this man has done to our democracy, Liz Truss has been taking notes.”

To hear James’ complete list watch the full clip here.

