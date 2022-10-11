James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

11 October 2022, 13:14

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment James O'Brien lambasted the Prime Minister and Chancellor, as he took aim at a "prioritisation of profit" in the UK.

James took aim at the idea that "we must do everything" according to a "prioritisation of profit".

He said: "But the number of care homes that have been snapped up essentially by investors is off the scale as well.

"They just see it as an opportunity to make money, not as an opportunity to look after people.

"So, once again, you find yourself thinking probably we should be stepping back now from the idea of making life really, really, really easier for the people with all the cash.

"But we've got a Chancellor and Prime Minister whose only ideology seems to be that - the easier you make it for the people with all the cash, the better the country becomes."

